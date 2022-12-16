Historic Moment: Christmas traditions in Skaneateles

Skaneateles Village Historian

In spite of the on-going war, December of 1943, the Waterbury Felt Company of Skaneateles Falls, gave a Christmas bonus to about 190 of its employees. The newspaper stated that those who had worked for the company for 20 years received a $35 bonus; those with 10 or more years received $25; and those who had been with the company for more than one year received $15.

The Lions Club began selling Christmas trees in 1952. They started on a lot on East Genesee Street just east of the present Sailboat Shop. They moved into the village and sold trees on the lot behind the Masonic Lodge, which is now the outdoor dining area for Doug’s Fish Fry. The club members continued this tradition until 2007, when competition from other sellers became too great. One Lion member said that then, “just about everyone was selling trees.”

December of 1955, the members of the Skaneateles Garden Club presented the crèche nativity scene to the people of the Town and Village of Skaneateles. The crèche was set up on the front lawn of the library. It had 20 figures, some of which were 32 inches in height. The Rotary Club, and chamber of commerce, the Lion’s Club and the VIA (Village Improvement Association) constructed a shelter for the figures. It had a roof, rear partition and open sides and front. The Garden Club members sponsored, maintained and supervised the crèche each year.

The display was put onto a wagon with a plexiglas front, after a camel figure disappeared in 1969 and the Jesus figure went missing in December 1971. According to Village Police Chief George Davis, there were other acts of vandalism in the village at that time. Wreaths were taken off the front door of a house on State Street and holiday lights were taken off a tree in Thayer Park. Mrs. Joseph Hubbard of the Garden Club said, “it is too bad that we will have to protect the crèche by fencing or some other method. The children won’t be able to touch the figures – and after all, the crèche is put up basically for the enjoyment of our children.”

The figures were stored in the DPW garage. However this exposed them to extreme weather changes, such as extreme heat in the summer. This heat melted some of the parts of the statues. In 1994 the Garden Club talked about getting “new longer lasting figures of a more modern material by traditional in appearance.”

Another tradition in the Village of Skaneateles is the lighted Christmas tree on the end of the lake pier. This started in 1986. The Skaneateles Merchants’ Association sponsored the project. Representatives from other service clubs such as the Lions and Rotary, assisted in the placing of the trees. Power for the tree’s lights was provided by the Village Electric Department. The tradition continues today, adding cheer to the cold December nights.

The lighted garlands on the ornamental street lights in the business district started December 1987. Installation was done by the Village Electric Department.

In 1993, the merchants of the village began a celebration known as the Dickens’ Christmas. This is a step back in time to Victorian England, when Charles Dickens was a popular author. Costumed actors such as Scrooge, Father Christmas and Mother Goose wander the streets of the Village. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, and horse drawn carriages take visitors around the decorated streets. The music of carolers and other groups add to the celebration. It takes place on weekends starting the weekend after Thanksgiving. This event is on-going and very popular and has grown in size.