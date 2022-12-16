ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh

By Bill Wolcott, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back.

The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a lake effect snow warning for the counties covering the Bills' stomping grounds, where one warning predicts between 1 and 3 feet snow.

And while the sun-kissed Dolphins players claim they aren't worried, their fan base is quaking in their flip-flops.

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

A producer on T he Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz said on Thursday's show that Buffalo probably shouldn't have a football team because of the weather.

Predictably, the comment by Chris Witty(yuk yuk)ngham got the Bills Mafia riled up across social media.

We have the snow; they've got the heat and the hurricanes. And maybe we do have to dig ourselves out a couple of times a year, but at least it's just beautiful, soft snowflakes falling on our heads:

Don't mind us Bills fans − we'll be laughing all the way to the (snow) bank.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

718K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy