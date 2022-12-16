ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the top five conditions misdiagnosed in the ER?

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Hundreds of thousands of people die each year because they are misdiagnosed in hospital emergency rooms, according to a new study from the U.S. federal government.

The report , released Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, found:

  • 7.4 million patients are misdiagnosed of the 130 million annual visits to ERs. The number translates to about 1 in 18 people receiving a wrong diagnosis.
  • 2.6 million patients receive a harm that could have been prevented.
  • 370,000 patients are permanently disabled or die because of the misdiagnosis.

Here are the top five conditions often misdiagnosed in hospital emergency rooms:

1) Stroke

Stroke is a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain . According to Stroke.org , it is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the nation. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts (or ruptures).

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke, and women are more prone to strokes than men.

2) Heart attack

Also known as a myocardial infarction, heart attacks happen when one or more areas of the heart muscle don't get enough oxygen. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine , it happens when blood flow to the heart muscle is blocked.

If the blood and oxygen supply is cut off, muscle cells of the heart begin to suffer damage and start to die. Irreversible damage begins within 30 minutes of blockage. The result is heart muscle affected by the lack of oxygen no longer works as it should.

This graph shows how malpractice claims made by patients due to doctors' diagnostic errors vary across different age ranges. The dubbed 'Big Three' disease categories - cancers, vascular and infections - make up 72 percent of all ER misdiagnoses which cause serious harm to patients AHRQ

3) Aortic aneurysm or dissection

An aortic aneurysm is a bulge that occurs in the wall of the aorta, a major blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the rest of the body, Patrice Desvigne-Nickens, a medical officer at the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, told USA TODAY .

It can happen anywhere in the aorta.

When the walls of aorta are weakened, the force of blood pushing against the weakened walls can build up into an aneurysm.

Three ambulances are parked in front of the emergency room at Childrens Health of Orange County on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Allen J. Schaben, Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

4) Spinal cord compression or injury

An injury that includes damage to any part of the spinal cord or nerves at the end of the spinal canal (cauda equina). According to the Mayo Clinic , it often causes permanent changes in strength, sensation and other body functions below the site of the injury.

Paralysis from a spinal cord injury can be referred to as:

  • Tetraplegia. Also known as quadriplegia, this means that your arms, hands, trunk, legs and pelvic organs are all affected by your spinal cord injury.
  • Paraplegia. This paralysis affects all or part of the trunk, legs and pelvic organs.

5) Venous thromboembolism

A Venous thromboembolism – a term referring to blood clots deep in the veins – is an underdiagnosed and serious, yet preventable medical condition that can cause disability and death.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if the clot is small, and with appropriate treatment, people can recover from the condition. However, there could be some damage to the lungs. If the clot is large, it can stop blood from reaching the lungs and is fatal.

Go deeper

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are the top five conditions misdiagnosed in the ER?

