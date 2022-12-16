Read full article on original website
EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks rebound on Wall Street cue, FX broadly weaker
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Most Asian equity markets gained on Wednesday after four days of loss as a higher close on Wall Street overnight helped provide a floor, while most currencies weakened as they struggled for cues in holiday-thinned trading. Philippine stocks .PSI rose 0.8%, while Taiwanese stocks .TWII rose...
What Will Happen to Stocks if There's a Recession in 2023?
I said yesterday in this piece that the Bank of Japan’s move allowing interest rates to move higher should not go unnoticed by U.S. stock investors as it raised the possibility of a recession early next year. What I didn’t say was what impact that would have on stocks. Logically, it might seem that a recession would push stocks significantly lower in 2023, but both logic and recent evidence suggest that may not be the case.
Thai Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking almost 30 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,600-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the green on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
FOREX-Yen eases after BOJ policy tweak sparked surge
NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The yen eased in a choppy session on Wednesday, ceding some of the ground gained the previous day when a surprise policy tweak by the Bank of Japan lifted the Japanese currency by 4% against the dollar. The BOJ decided to change its "yield...
Stock Market News for Dec 19, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed sharply lower On Friday as market participants remained concerned about a recession in 2023. Rigorous interest rate hike by the Fed has dampened investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. All the three major indexes ended in negative territory for third consecutive days. For the week, these indexes finished in red too.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Are Losing Value
There have been over 23,000 sales of Donald Trump's digital trading cards since his announcement, according to the OpenSea marketplace.
The Great Inflation Unwind: Can We Avoid Breakage?
Since the Great Financial Crisis, markets and economies have enjoyed a decade-long run of record low interest rates, unprecedented fiscal stimulus, and a range of special government backstops. Global leaders have long acknowledged the likelihood there would be an inflection point for this extraordinary stimulus when the effects and costs would reverse. The annual IMF and World Bank Meetings this past month acknowledged as much. As one highly regarded research group noted, the tab for 13 years of zero-gravity monetary policy finally came due in 2022. We call it the Great Inflation Unwind (GIU) and unfortunately, it has arrived during extraordinary economic times.
Nike shares surge as inventory challenges start to abate, demand stays strong
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Nike Inc's NKE.N shares soared about 11% on Wednesday as investors shrugged off margin pressure at the sportswear giant and focused on the company's efforts to fix its inventory problems that have plagued its business in recent quarters. At least 12 brokerages raised their price targets...
CLBK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Columbia Financial Inc (Symbol: CLBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.36, changing hands as high as $21.46 per share. Columbia Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
WOR Added as Top 5 Metals Channel Dividend Stock With 2.41% Yield
Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) has been named as a Top 5 dividend paying metals and mining stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among metals and mining companies, WOR shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Worthington Industries, Inc., and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds fall as BOJ's surprise policy shift spooks investors
LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Global stocks and bonds fell on Tuesday as a surprise policy tweak by Japan's central bank rattled investors already worried about the economic fallout of rising interest rates and lifted domestic bond yields to seven-year highs. The Bank of Japan (BOJ)widened the allowable band for...
Rouble extends slide as fears over oil and gas sanctions bite
MOSCOW, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The rouble slumped to a more than seven-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, extending hefty losses from the previous session, as fears over the possible impact of sanctions on oil and gas hampered the Russian currency. By 0852 GMT, the rouble was 1.9% weaker...
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (Symbol: VGK) where we have detected an approximate $524.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 261,731,754 to 271,260,403). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Will FedEx Stock Rise Post Q2 Results?
FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, Dec 20. We expect FedEx to post revenue and earnings above the street expectations. The company’s revenue growth is likely to be led by better yield for its domestic and international businesses. However, the company’s costs will likely remain elevated and weigh on the bottom line for Q2. Not only do we expect the company to post upbeat results, we find its stock to be undervalued at its current level of $173, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of FedEx’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
Strength Seen in Western New England Bancorp (WNEB): Can Its 6.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) shares rallied 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $9.63. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks.
Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
Goldman Sachs (GS) closed the most recent trading day at $344.61, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Utilities - Broad segment of the equity market, the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
INSIGHT-Australian stock exchange's blockchain failure burns market trust
SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - In a Sydney hotel conference room in May, Tim Hogben, the head of securities and payments for ASX Ltd ASX, which runs the Australian stock exchange, told traders, share registry operators and clearing house representatives what they were hoping to hear. A rebuild of the...
High Demand, Online Strength Aid Hibbett (HIBB) Amid Cost Woes
Hibbett, Inc. HIBB has been benefitting from strong product demand, robust omni-channel capabilities and store-related initiatives. Strength in footwear and accessories acted as major growth drivers. HIBB has highlighted that its new stores have been performing well and it is on track to extend its market reach. Notably, fiscal third...
American Express Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 1.43% Yield (AXP)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), which saw buying by Director Walter Joseph Clayton III.
