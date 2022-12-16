Sometimes it’s comforting to know you’re not alone in your boat on the ocean of life. For most of us olders in retirement we have similar circumstances facing us. In the work years it was how much we could make. In retirement it was how much can we not spend. Before she retired my wife would say she didn’t want to retire and not be able to go anywhere with her girlfriends; she didn’t want to get stuck at home. She did quit early to care for her dying mother. Before long they asked her to sub at school. During the pandemic she started her own school which helped fill the teacher hole inside of her and replace the money lost on early retirement. Two days a week helped fill the bill.

