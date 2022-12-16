Read full article on original website
Related
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
LIFE’S FLAVORS 12/1- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Since today starts the month of December I figured that the book selection should be a holiday story. I was looking for a heartwarming story of triumph and love all under the umbrella of twinkle lights and snow. After three books, I finally settled that this would be the one I would share with you.
Staying Afloat On the Ocean of Life by Dr. Juan Harrison
Sometimes it’s comforting to know you’re not alone in your boat on the ocean of life. For most of us olders in retirement we have similar circumstances facing us. In the work years it was how much we could make. In retirement it was how much can we not spend. Before she retired my wife would say she didn’t want to retire and not be able to go anywhere with her girlfriends; she didn’t want to get stuck at home. She did quit early to care for her dying mother. Before long they asked her to sub at school. During the pandemic she started her own school which helped fill the teacher hole inside of her and replace the money lost on early retirement. Two days a week helped fill the bill.
Walk and Talk program wraps at ROC
The Walk and Talk program, a free education series for parents interested in early childhood development, has wrapped for the year this morning at the ROC. Walk and Talk is now in its eighth year of helping parents of young kids get all the information they need for a healthy start to life.
Outta the Box by Dr. Juan Harrison
Ever noticed how it seems like one side or another keeps trying to push us into a box or jam us into a corner with a bunch of other folks. It’s almost like we don’t have an individual identity. You and I know that most people are not totally this or completely that. Most of us are like Donny and Marie’s theme song, “I’m a little bit country; I’m a little bit rock and roll.” In normal life most kids can look at their parents or grandparents and see physical, mental, emotional traits we’ve inherited from our family, yet, we’re not normally the “spittin image” of Grandpa or Mama Ree.
‘Tis the season for tension by Dr. Hailey Jackson
Things can get a little crazy this time of year— change in routine, kids being out of school, and the expense of the holiday season. Stress levels have a tendency to increase, and said stress has a tendency to manifest as tension stored in the body. Specifically, the muscles in the upper neck and traps, the muscles in the jaw, and the muscles in the pelvis can become more tense in response to stress.
Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel meets for Christmas
You don’t want to miss the December 13 gathering of the Hopkins-Rains Retired School Personnel. We are excited to have Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent, join us for “A Cup of Christmas Tea”. Through her fun and heartwarming presentation, we are reminded that small acts of kindness make a big difference. . . even something as simple as a cup of tea.
Meal A Day Menu for Dec. 19 – 23
Meal-A-Day Menu for Dec. 19 – 23 (next week). To sign up for Meal A Day call 903-885-1661 or email mealaday75482@gmail.com. NOTE: Meal A Day is in need of volunteers. Volunteers are needed every day of the week. Cooks start at 7:00 a.m. and finish at 10:30 a.m. You...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0