Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling’s Aaron Brooks looks to bounce back after third career loss against Iowa State

In a thrilling conclusion to the Collegiate Wrestling Duals, No. 1 Penn State narrowly defeated No. 6 Iowa State 22-12. This dual became an instant classic, with the Cyclones drawing within four points of the Nittany Lions ahead of the heavyweight match. The heavyweight match was ultimately forfeited by Iowa State due to injury, making Penn State’s victory seem larger than it was.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling’s Max Dean shows resilience in victory over Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida

After the seemingly unbeatable Aaron Brooks lost his first match of the season, No. 1 Penn State saw its lead shrink to 13-12 against No. 6 Iowa State. The defending national champion was having a bit of a rough start to his 2022-23 campaign before Tuesday night. Dean had lost two matches in a row the week prior, falling to Rider’s No. 12 Ethan Laird, and to his former Penn State teammate, Lehigh’s No. 9 Michael Beard.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey secures commitment from forward Egor Barabanov

Penn State earned another commitment on Tuesday, as forward Egor Barabanov announced his intentions to play collegiate hockey in Happy Valley. The 16-year-old Anaheim, California, native currently plays for the Sioux Falls Stampede. Though he hasn’t posted any points yet for the Stampede, Barabanov showed what he can do during...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

State College Borough Council approves 2023 budget, amounting to more than $80.5 million

The State College Borough Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget, amounting to $80,570,898 at its final council meeting of the 2022 year Monday night. The 2022 budget was more than $65.9 million as this year's budget saw increases in parking, insurance reserves, refuse collection services and other services. The Borough...

