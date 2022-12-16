Read full article on original website
National Signing Day Tracker | Penn State football inks No. 13 class of 2023 recruiting class
Penn State made it official with 22 class of 2023 recruits throughout the day Wednesday. The Nittany Lions finished with the 13th-ranked class in the country, according to 247Sports, falling one spot from the No. 12 rank they had at the start of the day. While 22 players signed, Penn...
Penn State wrestling’s Aaron Brooks looks to bounce back after third career loss against Iowa State
In a thrilling conclusion to the Collegiate Wrestling Duals, No. 1 Penn State narrowly defeated No. 6 Iowa State 22-12. This dual became an instant classic, with the Cyclones drawing within four points of the Nittany Lions ahead of the heavyweight match. The heavyweight match was ultimately forfeited by Iowa State due to injury, making Penn State’s victory seem larger than it was.
Penn State wrestling’s Max Dean shows resilience in victory over Iowa State’s Yonger Bastida
After the seemingly unbeatable Aaron Brooks lost his first match of the season, No. 1 Penn State saw its lead shrink to 13-12 against No. 6 Iowa State. The defending national champion was having a bit of a rough start to his 2022-23 campaign before Tuesday night. Dean had lost two matches in a row the week prior, falling to Rider’s No. 12 Ethan Laird, and to his former Penn State teammate, Lehigh’s No. 9 Michael Beard.
Penn State men's hockey secures commitment from forward Egor Barabanov
Penn State earned another commitment on Tuesday, as forward Egor Barabanov announced his intentions to play collegiate hockey in Happy Valley. The 16-year-old Anaheim, California, native currently plays for the Sioux Falls Stampede. Though he hasn’t posted any points yet for the Stampede, Barabanov showed what he can do during...
No. 1 Penn State wrestling downs No. 6 Iowa State at Collegiate Wrestling Duals to stay perfect
No. 1 Penn State closed out its Collegiate Wrestling Duals with a 22-12 over No. 6 in the Blue Pool Championship. Compared to the Nittany Lions’ domination over North Carolina and Central Michigan on Dec. 19, the Cyclones posed a much larger threat to the blue and white. The...
Penn State wrestling continues hot start to the season, bullies Central Michigan, North Carolina in Collegiate Wrestling Duals
Penn State cruised to two big wins against Central Michigan and North Carolina at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Dec. 19. The Nittany Lions claimed a dominating 50-3 win over the Chippewas and another one-sided 37-3 victory over the Tar Heels. Here's how each Penn State wrestler fared in Monday's...
Penn State men's volleyball chosen as favorite to win EIVA Conference in 2023
Penn State was voted the best team in the conference in the EIVA’s preseason coaches poll. The Nittany Lions received five first place votes, while NJIT received one vote. Additionally, junior Toby Ezeonu and graduate student Cal Fisher were named EIVA Players to Watch. Last season Penn State proved...
Penn State football earns 3-star running back commitment ahead of National Signing Day
Penn State landed another commitment to make it a very successful Monday for James Franklin and Co. for the second week in a row. Three-star running back Cameron Wallace announced he has committed to Penn State over Georgia Tech for the class of 2023. Wallace played all over the field...
Penn State women's volleyball's ranking remains unchanged in final AVCA poll of season
Penn State finished the 2022 season ranked No. 11 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions enjoyed a very successful season, posting a 26-8 record and earning them a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This success came under first-year head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, who took over for...
State College Borough Council unanimously approves conditional use permit for proposed 12-story high-rise
The State College Borough Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit for "The Mark at State College," a proposed 12-story apartment complex, during its final council meeting of the 2022 year. The Mark would be placed at the intersection of East College Avenue and Sowers Street, at the location of...
State College Borough Council approves 2023 budget, amounting to more than $80.5 million
The State College Borough Council unanimously approved the 2023 budget, amounting to $80,570,898 at its final council meeting of the 2022 year Monday night. The 2022 budget was more than $65.9 million as this year's budget saw increases in parking, insurance reserves, refuse collection services and other services. The Borough...
