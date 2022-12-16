ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still Austin Music Monday: Catch Tomar & The FCs at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar!

It's the last full week to get that holiday shopping list checked off and a great place to do that is Austin's classic Armadillo Christmas Bazaar! While you're shopping their incredible collection of local gifts, you can enjoy live music! Today's Still Austin Music Monday guest is one of those featured artists and brings us the blues, soul, and funk. Tomar & the FCs got together in 2015 and have been playing Austin's iconic clubs, ACL, and SXSW ever since. You catch them live Monday 12/19 at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar. They're playing starting at 5:30, 6:30, 7 & 8PM while you're there shop the amazing gifts and art from local makers. Today they're performing "Foot Down" on our Still Austin Music Monday Stage, so turn it up and enjoy Tomar & the FCs!
City of Austin offers tree recycling after holiday season

Austin residents can recycle their trees after Christmas by setting them at the curb or bringing them to Zilker Park. Curbside customers can just leave their tree by the curb by 5:30 a.m. on the regularly scheduled compost collection day. All trees that are six feet or taller must be cut in half.
Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road

A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
One adult injured in car crash in S Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A crash in S. Austin sends one adult to the hospital. This happened near W. Ben White Blvd and Merle Dr. ATCEMS paramedics transported the victim to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical and life-threatening injuries.
City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters

UPDATE: Austin Council Member Vanessa Fuentes gave an update Tuesday night via Twitter, saying the city will "operate three Cold Weather Shelters on a 24-hour basis with the ability to expand capacity." One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Rd will serve as the embarkation point to the designated site.
5 steps to prepare now for Austin's Christmas freeze

With freezing temperatures about 48 hours away, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. “Let’s be sure we get through this week and let’s be sure we do what we can...
Dog rescued from Austin Recycles garbage truck

AUSTIN, Texas — A 12-year-old rat terrier recently found herself on quite the adventure when she ended up in an Austin Recycles garbage truck. The truck’s driver, Kenneth Perkins, said he was emptying a trash cart into the back of his truck when he saw a tail go past the camera. He got out of the car and saw Reba staring down at him.
Roosters rescued from cockfighting bust facing euthanasia

AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-seven roosters that were rescued from a cockfighting bust last month need homes urgently or else they will be euthanized on Wednesday. The roosters are currently being kept at the Austin Animal Center. The shelter said they do not have room to keep the roosters inside during the upcoming freeze.
Austin Pets Alive! in need of emergency fosters ahead of freezing temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is trying to get their Town Lake Animal Center dogs in warm homes by Thursday before temperatures drop into the teens. Anyone who is staying in the Austin area during the holidays and is able to foster an animal, especially a dog, is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit the Town Lake Animal Center location between noon and 6 p.m. A shelter spokesperson said they are looking for homes for around 60 dogs.
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the NICU at St. David's Medical Center

AUSTIN, Texas — Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. David’s Medical Center had some very special visitors ahead of Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to babies and their families to celebrate their first Christmas. Parents had the chance to take a photo of their child with Santa.
AFD: House fire in south Austin likely caused by lightning strike

The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire in south Austin Monday morning likely caused by lightning. AFD responded to the home around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mauai Drive and Alexandria Drive while heavy rain made its way through the Austin-area. Firefighters say the fire started in the...
Austin Police seek help locating wanted fugitive

Police in Austin are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. The Austin Police Department Family Violence Unit says 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
Last full weekend of holiday shopping before Christmas is here

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- The countdown is on - it's the last full weekend to get your holiday shopping done. The National Retail Federation is predicting a record number of shoppers this weekend. All along South Congress Avenue and even at big-box stores, like Marshalls, droves of people were out...
