CBS Austin
Still Austin Music Monday: Catch Tomar & The FCs at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar!
It's the last full week to get that holiday shopping list checked off and a great place to do that is Austin's classic Armadillo Christmas Bazaar! While you're shopping their incredible collection of local gifts, you can enjoy live music! Today's Still Austin Music Monday guest is one of those featured artists and brings us the blues, soul, and funk. Tomar & the FCs got together in 2015 and have been playing Austin's iconic clubs, ACL, and SXSW ever since. You catch them live Monday 12/19 at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar. They're playing starting at 5:30, 6:30, 7 & 8PM while you're there shop the amazing gifts and art from local makers. Today they're performing "Foot Down" on our Still Austin Music Monday Stage, so turn it up and enjoy Tomar & the FCs!
CBS Austin
ERCOT's lead meteorologist says 2022-2023 winter looks mild based on forecasts
AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT leaders are working to get ahead of the arctic cold front expected this week. At Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting, officials were shown extended forecasts for the 2022-2023 winter. ERCOT’s lead meteorologist led the presentation, and says as a whole, the winter is shaping...
CBS Austin
Austin nonprofit to purchase Rosemont apartment complex after residents push for new owner
AUSTIN, Texas — After more than a year of unlivable conditions at a southeast Austin affordable housing complex, the property is getting a new owner. Foundation Communities will purchase Rosemont at Oak Valley after residents fought for healthier living conditions. After residents moved out for eight months and were...
CBS Austin
City of Austin offers tree recycling after holiday season
Austin residents can recycle their trees after Christmas by setting them at the curb or bringing them to Zilker Park. Curbside customers can just leave their tree by the curb by 5:30 a.m. on the regularly scheduled compost collection day. All trees that are six feet or taller must be cut in half.
CBS Austin
Austin, San Marcos opening warming centers as dangerously cold temps move in
Austin is opening four warming centers over the holiday weekend. They will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Little Walnut Creek Branch Library, 835 W. Rundberg Ln. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E Cesar Chavez St. Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr. George Morales...
CBS Austin
Neighbors in southwest Austin opposed to proposed concert venue off Fitzhugh Road
A California-based developer has plans to bring a concert venue to rural southwest Austin, but not all the people living out there are on board with the plans. A group of them are pushing back saying they’re concerned with how they’ll be impacted by the development. Hundreds of neighbors are concerned about their quality of life.
CBS Austin
City of Austin cancels Trail of Lights Tuesday due to weather conditions
The City of Austin canceled Zilker Park’s Trail of Lights Tuesday due to Monday’s heavy rains. A spokesperson said Zilker Park is saturated and has not properly dried out. Opening the event would pose safety risks and would potentially damage the park. ALSO | Austin Pets Alive! in...
CBS Austin
One adult injured in car crash in S Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash in S. Austin sends one adult to the hospital. This happened near W. Ben White Blvd and Merle Dr. ATCEMS paramedics transported the victim to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical and life-threatening injuries.
CBS Austin
City of Austin to activate cold weather shelters
UPDATE: Austin Council Member Vanessa Fuentes gave an update Tuesday night via Twitter, saying the city will "operate three Cold Weather Shelters on a 24-hour basis with the ability to expand capacity." One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Rd will serve as the embarkation point to the designated site.
CBS Austin
5 steps to prepare now for Austin's Christmas freeze
With freezing temperatures about 48 hours away, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. “Let’s be sure we get through this week and let’s be sure we do what we can...
CBS Austin
Dog rescued from Austin Recycles garbage truck
AUSTIN, Texas — A 12-year-old rat terrier recently found herself on quite the adventure when she ended up in an Austin Recycles garbage truck. The truck’s driver, Kenneth Perkins, said he was emptying a trash cart into the back of his truck when he saw a tail go past the camera. He got out of the car and saw Reba staring down at him.
CBS Austin
Roosters rescued from cockfighting bust facing euthanasia
AUSTIN, Texas — Twenty-seven roosters that were rescued from a cockfighting bust last month need homes urgently or else they will be euthanized on Wednesday. The roosters are currently being kept at the Austin Animal Center. The shelter said they do not have room to keep the roosters inside during the upcoming freeze.
CBS Austin
Austin Pets Alive! in need of emergency fosters ahead of freezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! is trying to get their Town Lake Animal Center dogs in warm homes by Thursday before temperatures drop into the teens. Anyone who is staying in the Austin area during the holidays and is able to foster an animal, especially a dog, is asked to email foster@austinpetsalive.org or visit the Town Lake Animal Center location between noon and 6 p.m. A shelter spokesperson said they are looking for homes for around 60 dogs.
CBS Austin
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit the NICU at St. David's Medical Center
AUSTIN, Texas — Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. David’s Medical Center had some very special visitors ahead of Christmas. Santa and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to babies and their families to celebrate their first Christmas. Parents had the chance to take a photo of their child with Santa.
CBS Austin
Police release photo of suspect's vehicle involved in multiple Austin bank robberies
The Austin Police Department is still on the lookout for a man wearing a fake beard who robbed two Austin banks, and they are hoping a new photo of his vehicle will help locate him. The vehicle is described as a black, 4-door sedan with damage to the front right...
CBS Austin
Austin Police Department delivers toys to patients at St. Davids Children's Hospital
The Austin Police Department's Blue Santa program donated over 60 toys to patients at St. David’s Children’s Hospital on Monday. Around 10 a.m., police and volunteers delivered the toys and visited patients and their families. ALSO | City of Austin offers tree recycling after holiday season. Over the...
CBS Austin
AFD: House fire in south Austin likely caused by lightning strike
The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire in south Austin Monday morning likely caused by lightning. AFD responded to the home around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mauai Drive and Alexandria Drive while heavy rain made its way through the Austin-area. Firefighters say the fire started in the...
CBS Austin
Washington Post reporter says 'there were significant issues' in Uvalde medical response
AUSTIN, Texas — Christmas Eve will mark seven months since a gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary - killing 19 students and two teachers. On Tuesday, the Texas Tribune, Washington Post, and ProPublica released the most detailed account of what happened after the gunman was subdued, and the time it took to treat the victims.
CBS Austin
Austin Police seek help locating wanted fugitive
Police in Austin are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive. The Austin Police Department Family Violence Unit says 28-year-old Simon Lopez Jr. has an outstanding warrant for repeatedly violating an order of protection, which is a third-degree felony. He also has a violation of bond condition, which is a class A misdemeanor.
CBS Austin
Last full weekend of holiday shopping before Christmas is here
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- The countdown is on - it's the last full weekend to get your holiday shopping done. The National Retail Federation is predicting a record number of shoppers this weekend. All along South Congress Avenue and even at big-box stores, like Marshalls, droves of people were out...
