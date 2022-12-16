ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BT on Carlos Rodon signing with Yankees: 'Give me a better rotation than that. I'm waiting'

By Ryan Chichester, Tiki Tierney
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

Brandon Tierney had long been anticipating a deal to bring Carlos Rodon to the Yankees, but even after news broke that it was actually happening on Thursday night, his excitement for what it means for the Yanks couldn’t be contained.

“I told you Hal was getting ready to spend,” BT said to open Friday’s Tiki and Tierney show. “That is another power move here.”

By bolstering the top of the rotation with the addition of the two-time All-Star, BT believes one more “power move” by Brian Cashman will cement the Bombers as a legitimate contender to win the World Series in 2023.

“I think the Yankees right now are one more power move away, and that would be left field, from feeling like a team that can actually win a championship,” BT said. “You can say that and not feel like you’re conjuring up some belief that isn’t real. That was a big one.”

The lineup still needs that final impact bat, but in terms of the rotation, with Rodon now in the fold, BT says the Yanks just might have the best starting five in the business.

“Here are the names you need to know: Cole, Rodon, Nasty [Nestor], Sevy, Montas,” BT said. “Give me a better rotation than that. I’m waiting.”

