Suspect in Fort Stewart fatal shooting incident was 3rd Infantry soldier
The suspect of a fatal shooting that took place on the Fort Stewart Army Base Monday morning was identified as Spc. Shay A. Wilson.
wtoc.com
Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on Hall Street in Hinesville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in Hinesville on Dec. 15. According to the Hinesville Police Department, a murder warrant was issued for 34-year-old Keldric Cordell Jackson on Dec. 21. Jackson is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Jonathan Morgan on Hall Street...
Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson of Cambria Heights, New York. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.
WJCL
As investigation unfolds after Georgia school shooter hoaxes, 911 calls show similarities
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An active shooter hoax at the end of November shut down as many as 20 schools across Georgia,including in Savannah. It came just weeks after a similar string of incidents in South Carolina. Now authorities say there are similarities in the 911 calls placed that day.
Who killed Desaray? Reward increased to find Georgia 15-year-old’s killer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Seven months after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Georgia teen, the Savannah Police Department announced their plan to increase efforts to track down the person who killed her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Detectives have been working tirelessly to go...
wtoc.com
Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been found guilty of concealing the death of his girlfriend in 2019. A jury found Dwight Brewington guilty of concealing the death of another and aggravated assault. He was found not guilty on all murder charges. Police had said that Brewington dumped...
wtoc.com
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive. A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials. Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Police Chase from Pierce to Ware
A driver speeding from Pierce County into Ware County was arrested Sunday after the pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the vehicle to stop on U.S. 1 at the Alma Highway. Malachi Tyrone Jenkins, 44, was taken into custody and charged with numerous traffic violations...
fox5atlanta.com
Lost hunter found after three-day search in Georgia swamp
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. - After days of being lost in the woods, a Georgia hunter has been found safe. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources say game wardens were called to the Buffalo Swamp Wildlife Management Area Sunday over reports of a hunter that had been lost for more than five hours.
wtoc.com
Missing hunter in McIntosh County found alive
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A hunter went missing Sunday and officials found him Tuesday morning in McIntosh County. According to police, officials responded to Buffalo Swamp WMA in McIntosh County regarding a hunter that was lost for about 5 hours. The Game Wardens, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, and EMA...
wtoc.com
Two shot in home invasion on St. Helena Island
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two men were shot in a home invasion on St. Helena Island on Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Sea Island Parkway at approximately 9:50 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
Savannah Police looking for missing teen
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing teenager this afternoon. Police say that Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on December 18 in the 2000 block of Florida Ave. Luis is described as being 5’5″ and weighs about 120 lbs with black hair and brown […]
wtoc.com
How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a Chatham County courtroom back in May, a man indicted for murder faced the victim’s mother. She spoke into a microphone, and told her son’s convicted killer she had forgiven him for what he did. But she was scared for her life, she...
live5news.com
2 shot during Beaufort Co. home invasion, deputies say
SAINT HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were injured in a Sunday night shooting on Saint Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called to a home on Sea Island Parkway around 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived.
wtoc.com
Federal prosecutor starts new role for the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As gun violence continues in Savannah, city council is making a bold move to get some help. We’re ending the year with a new federal prosecutor hired to work for the city. Four months in the making, the City of Savannah’s new partnership with the...
wtoc.com
Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce. On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.
WJCL
When will Quinton Simon be laid to rest? Murdered toddler's remains still with FBI
SAVANNAH, Ga. — More than two months after a Savannah toddler was allegedly killed by his mother, Quinton Simon has yet to be laid to rest. The 20-month-old was reported missing during the morning hours of Oct. 5 by Leilani Simon, 23. But according to an indictment handed up...
WJCL
Man arrested, charged in connection to violent crime spree in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video: Police arrest suspected shooter in Friday night homicide. The Savannah Police Department has charged a man in connection to two violent crimes in Savannah’s Southside this month. He was also charged in connection to a homicide in a neighboring jurisdiction. SPD charged 21-year-old Adaunte...
SPD arrests suspect connected to several violent crimes
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has charged a man connected to two violent crimes on the Southside of Savannah and is thought to be connected to a homicide in Chatham County. Adaunt’e Jermain Kimble, 21, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery as well as felony murder. […]
wtoc.com
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
