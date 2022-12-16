ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Stewart, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at a Georgia base. Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson of Cambria Heights, New York. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah man found guilty of concealing death of girlfriend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man has been found guilty of concealing the death of his girlfriend in 2019. A jury found Dwight Brewington guilty of concealing the death of another and aggravated assault. He was found not guilty on all murder charges. Police had said that Brewington dumped...
SAVANNAH, GA
Waycross Journal-Herald

Police Chase from Pierce to Ware

A driver speeding from Pierce County into Ware County was arrested Sunday after the pursuing Georgia State Patrol trooper performed a PIT maneuver and forced the vehicle to stop on U.S. 1 at the Alma Highway. Malachi Tyrone Jenkins, 44, was taken into custody and charged with numerous traffic violations...
WARE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

wtoc.com

Missing hunter in McIntosh County found alive

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A hunter went missing Sunday and officials found him Tuesday morning in McIntosh County. According to police, officials responded to Buffalo Swamp WMA in McIntosh County regarding a hunter that was lost for about 5 hours. The Game Wardens, McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office, and EMA...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

WSAV News 3

Savannah Police looking for missing teen

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing teenager this afternoon. Police say that Luis Ortega, 16, was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on December 18 in the 2000 block of Florida Ave. Luis is described as being 5’5″ and weighs about 120 lbs with black hair and brown […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

2 shot during Beaufort Co. home invasion, deputies say

SAINT HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were injured in a Sunday night shooting on Saint Helena Island, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called to a home on Sea Island Parkway around 9:50 p.m. Sunday for a reported gunshot victim. Deputies found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Federal prosecutor starts new role for the City of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As gun violence continues in Savannah, city council is making a bold move to get some help. We’re ending the year with a new federal prosecutor hired to work for the city. Four months in the making, the City of Savannah’s new partnership with the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man found not guilty of murder charges for June 2021 incident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - David Brohawn was found not guilty on malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault charges in the death of 56-year-old Regner Arce. On June 15, 2021, police responded to the 1900 block of East Victory Drive where they found Arce suffering from injuries from an apparent altercation. He died from his injuries on June 25.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD arrests suspect connected to several violent crimes

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department has charged a man connected to two violent crimes on the Southside of Savannah and is thought to be connected to a homicide in Chatham County. Adaunt’e Jermain Kimble, 21, is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and armed robbery as well as felony murder. […]
SAVANNAH, GA

