Nutley, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

UPDATED: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Union City police, investigating fatal stabbing

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Union City Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing, the first homicide recorded in the municipality this year. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Union City Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a male in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted last night.
UNION CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: Woman caught with stun gun and cocaine after stealing from Bayonne Walgreens

A woman was caught with a stun gun, cocaine, and narcotic paraphernalia after stealing from the Bayonne Walgreens last night, police said. Kesha Coe, 42, of Jersey City, was charged with shoplifting, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of narcotic paraphernalia, certain persons to not possess weapons, and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City BOE worker files gender discrimination suit claiming she’s ‘drastically underpaid’

A Jersey City Board of Education worker has filed a gender discrimination lawsuit claiming she is “drastically underpaid” compared to “her younger minority peers.”. Elizabeth Perry, who filed the four-count lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on December 5th, was appointed as a Clerk 1 for the district on March 23rd, 2015 at an annual salary of $37,818.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

