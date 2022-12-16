Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
UPDATED: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, Union City police, investigating fatal stabbing
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office and the Union City Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing, the first homicide recorded in the municipality this year. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Union City Police Department are investigating the fatal stabbing of a male in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted last night.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise has pre-trial hearing for hit-and-run set for Jan. 10th
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise has the pre-trial hearing for her July 19th hit-and-run set for January 10th at the Veterans Courthouse, located at 470 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Newark, the court confirmed. DeGise, 37, faces two motor vehicle summonses: leaving the scene of an accident and failure...
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: North Bergen man one of two charged with conspiring to sell cocaine and fentanyl
A North Bergen man was one of two charged with conspiring to sell cocaine and fentanyl at an undisclosed location in Kearny on Monday, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, are both charged by complaint with one count...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York Police Department promotes five veteran officers, swears in five more
The West New York Police Department promoted five veteran officers and also swore in five more at a ceremony at their middle school last night. Lt. Jackson Perez earned the rank of captain, Sgts. Carlos Mateos and Henry Codina are now lieutenants, while Police Officers Samuel Molina and Yousef Awadallah were promoted to sergeant.
hudsoncountyview.com
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, injured 1, with illegal handgun after they attacked him
An NJ Transit bus driver shot at three teenagers, injuring one, with an illegal handgun after they attacked him outside of a bus in Jersey City Saturday night, an official said. Charles Fieros, 48 of Staten Island, New York, was charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Woman caught with stun gun and cocaine after stealing from Bayonne Walgreens
A woman was caught with a stun gun, cocaine, and narcotic paraphernalia after stealing from the Bayonne Walgreens last night, police said. Kesha Coe, 42, of Jersey City, was charged with shoplifting, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), possession of narcotic paraphernalia, certain persons to not possess weapons, and contempt (two warrants), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City officials tout big drops in murders, shootings; 6 lesser crimes see increases
Jersey City officials touted big drops in murders and shootings at a press conference this morning where they also said six lesser crimes saw increases, with one other seeing a slight decrease. “The first slide that you’re looking at today … is dealing with homicides and shootings. The important thing...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City BOE worker files gender discrimination suit claiming she’s ‘drastically underpaid’
A Jersey City Board of Education worker has filed a gender discrimination lawsuit claiming she is “drastically underpaid” compared to “her younger minority peers.”. Elizabeth Perry, who filed the four-count lawsuit in Hudson County Superior Court on December 5th, was appointed as a Clerk 1 for the district on March 23rd, 2015 at an annual salary of $37,818.
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTER: Hoboken council has ample reasons to reject Story Dispensary’s application
In a letter to the editor, Hoboken resident Bob Conrad makes his case as the why the city council has ample reasons to reject Story Dispensary’s application on Wednesday. This process has certainly been a long one, and for those of us who are fairly new to the inner workings of city politics – it has also been quite eye opening.
