Florida State

Comments

fox13news.com

Florida may see its coldest Christmas in over 30 years

TAMPA, Fla. - The arctic blast that is covering much of the nation this week leading up to Christmas weekend isn't sparing the traditional winter repellant of Florida either. As (relatively) cold air pushes into the Sunshine State this weekend, Santa might wonder if Rudolph had steered him astray. Low...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Massachusetts man wins $25K for life lottery prize — six times

DORCHESTER, Mass. - A military veteran who's been playing the same lottery numbers for over 20 years finally had his strategy pay off — six times over. Raymond Roberts Sr. won the Massachusetts State Lottery's Lucky for Life game, which awards $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years. But he won the prize six times in a single drawing after buying six tickets with the same numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments

