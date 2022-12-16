ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Outsider.com

Big Bend National Park Set to Expand in a Major Way

Big changes are coming for Big Bend National Park. According to reports from the Big Bend Conservancy, the park will add nearly 4,000 more acres to its boundaries sometime next year. As officials describe, the sale has reportedly been in the works for years. However, funding for the purchase, which...
K2 Radio

WATCH: Wolf Pack Chase an Elk in Yellowstone National Park

Disney tried to teach us at a young age at the "circle of life" with nature is often times hard to see, but witnessing it firsthand in the wild is still shocking. A Facebook page called Whiskey Riff recently posted a short video in their Riffs Outdoors playlist, which shows a pack of wolves chasing down an elk in Yellowstone National Park.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Backpackers Say They ‘Had to Flee’ After Bison Approached Them

In National Parks all across the country, tourists behaving irresponsibly seems to be a daily occurrence. Everywhere you look, there are park visitors standing inches from boiling geysers; approaching angry elk, moose, and bison; and throwing random objects into the Grand Canyon for no reason at all. It’s such a common sight, in fact, that there are entire social media pages dedicated to the topic (and rightfully berating the offenders).
a-z-animals.com

Mountain Lions Location: Where Do Mountain Lions Live?

You have seen them in the movies. And you have likely read stories about mountain lion attacks on people. So, it may feel like mountain lions are everywhere. However, there are far fewer mountain lions than one might think. The chances of you running into one are slim, especially since they are a stealthy predator. But if that’s the case, where might you see them? In the article below, we explore the areas where mountain lions live.
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Birmingham, Alabama to Yellowstone National Park

Discover the best of the southern and midwestern US on this awesome road trip from Birmingham, Alabama to Yellowstone National Park. Starting in the Deep South and ending at one of the country's greatest national parks, you will journey through contrasting landscapes, stunning natural beauty, and interesting cities. The 1,990-mile...
