Phoenix Students Participate In Holiday Giving Efforts
PHOENIX, NY – The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District students and staff collected items for families in need. Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and Varsity Girls’ Basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.
Paul V. Moore High School DECA Students Place At Region 9 Competition
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – Students from the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter attended the Region 9 DECA competition on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Le Moyne College. They competed against approximately 300 students from around the CNY region. The following students placed in their respective events, meaning they...
Oswego County Residents Earn Deans List From Colgate University
HAMILTON, NY – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Francesca Goodell is a graduate of John C Birdlebough High School,...
Compass Federal Credit Union Donates More Than $15,000 To Area Schools For Clothing Needs
OSWEGO, NY – As has become tradition, Compass Federal Credit Union donated an increased amount of more than $15,000 to area schools to help pay for hats, mittens, snow pants, shoes and other student clothing needs that become especially important during the winter months. Each school in the Oswego...
CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day
CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
Tops Announces Winner Of Free Gas And Groceries Campaign; Benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the winner of its annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign. The campaign which ran October 1 – October 14, 2022 at all participating Tops locations raised $14,671 for Golisano Children’s Hospital.
APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 11 – December 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sunday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 17. The Village of Phoenix Police Department, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Cities of Oswego and Fulton partnered together for the ‘Shop with a Hero’ Program. The program offers marginalized children the opportunity to Christmas shop. See the full story here.
Early Childhood Alliance Comes Together In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning, Inc. Executive Director Brandy Koproski; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Education Services Director Janice Scott; and CiTi BOCES Instructional Support Services Staff Development Specialist Carri Waloven have invested their time over the last 18 months to establish an Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) in Oswego County.
Oswego County Releases Final COVID-19 Weekly Report
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department releases its final weekly COVID-19 report following the state’s upcoming change in reporting systems combined with the county’s decline in the number of new positive cases and the ongoing “low” community level rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Santa for Seniors Provides A Merrier Christmas For Older Adults
OSWEGO COUNTY – More than 200 seniors in Oswego County are receiving gifts for the holidays through the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, OFA staff began delivering presents to 210 seniors who were nominated and adopted by community members....
SUNY Oswego Continues On Princeton Review ‘Green Colleges’ Guide
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s menu of sustainability activities once again earned recognition in Princeton Review’s “Guide to Green Colleges.”. Oswego is among 455 colleges in the U.S. and around the world to receive high rankings in administrator and student surveys on such factors as influence of sustainability issues on academic and campus experiences; administrator and student support for environmental awareness and conservation efforts; and the level of environmental issue support on campus.
Oswego County Federal Credit Union Opens New Phoenix Branch
PHOENIX, NY – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) officially opened their new Phoenix branch on Route 264, across from Emerson J. Dillon Middle School. “We’re extremely proud and excited to open this office and welcome members of the greater Phoenix area to our family as members,” OCFCU CEO Bill Carhart said.
Margery Walsh
FULTON – Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, December 18 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick Canada to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque...
Hannibal Launches Monthly Reading Buddies Program
HANNIBAL – Students from Hannibal High School will now be partnering with second and third grade students at Fairley Elementary for an exciting new “reading buddies” program each month. On Thursday, Dec. 15, students from Hannibal High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Club met for the first...
Burris Racing Tire To Lead Weedsport Kartway’s Member Bonus Program In 2023
WEEDSPORT, NY – Weedsport Kartway members will be eligible for a little extra in 2023, thanks to a renewed partnership with Burris Racing Tire for the upcoming Slack Karts Super Kart Series at The Short Port. Competitors that register and pay the $50 Weedsport Kartway membership fee prior to...
Oswego Police Charge Juvenile With Terrorist Threat Against Walmart
OSWEGO – On 12/19/2022, investigators with the Oswego City Police Department conducted an investigation into the incident that occurred on 12/18/2022 at the Oswego Walmart (see story below). As a result of that investigation, a 13-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with, if the alleged actions were committed by...
Oswego County Wishes Residents A Safe And Happy Holiday Season With These Tips
OSWEGO COUNTY – The holidays are a time of gathering with loved ones for various celebrations. As the holiday season approaches, The Oswego County Health Department, Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinator’s Office and the STOP-DWI Program have teamed up to remind residents to make health and safety a top priority in the coming weeks.
Oswego County Recognizes Anniversary Of U.S. Coast Guard Rescue In Oswego Harbor
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature issued a proclamation recognizing the 80th Anniversary of the 1942 U.S. Coast Guard Rescue, a disaster that occurred at the West Pierhead Lighthouse. On Dec. 4, 1942, a severe storm hit Lake Ontario as a boat of U.S. Coast Guardsmen traveled to the Oswego...
Clifford John Stowell
BOWENS CORNERS, NY – Clifford John Stowell, 94 of Bowens Corners passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, at his home. Born in Fulton, he lived his whole life in Bowens Corners. Clifford was the 7th of eight children, born to Vernon C. Stowell and Eva Harris Stowell. Clifford...
