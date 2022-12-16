(Board of Supervisors last meeting of the year)...The meeting will be held Tuesday. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom or Live Stream available at the County website. They will begin the meeting by recognizing and honoring employees who are leaving the County at the end of the year. Debbie Wray will be recognized for her 32 years of service. Treasurer/Tax Collector Karen Vogel will be recognized for her 34 years of service. District Attorney Gilbert Otero will be recognized for his 27 years of service.. Sheriff Ray Loera will be recognized for his 15 years of service, and Supervisor Ray Castillo will be recognized for his 12 years of service.. There will be a presentation of the Imperial County Geographic Information System Roadmap. The Board will be asked to approve the placement of a bench inside the County Airport terminal to honor and remember Mari Hurley and Faye Douhitt by The International 99 Women Pilots Local Chapter and Imperial So-Lo of Women Pilots. The Board will be asked to award the contract for the Aten Road Class 1 Bicycle Path Project. And, they will discuss transfering funds to cover the Solid Waste deficit.

2 DAYS AGO