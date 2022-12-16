Read full article on original website
IID Board Meeting
(Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors meet Tuesday)....It wil be the last IID Board meeting of the year. The public portion of the meeting begins at 1:00 pm with the presentation of service awards to six employees. The Board will consider a resolution regarding Coachella Valley Water District Oasis Area Irrigation System Expansion Project/IID electrical upgrades CEQA findings. A resolution will be considered regarding the CEQA addendum to the environmental impact report for the Westside Canal Battery Storage project.. The Directors will also discuss enhancements to Public Affairs efforts and programming. The meeting will be led by Alex Cardenas, Vice President of the Board, since Director James Hanks, the Board President has already left the Board. The agenda will end with the reorganization of Officers. They will name a new President of the Board as well as a new Vice President, a new Treasurer for the new year and the secretary of the Board for the coming year..
IID Director Appointed To The APPA Policy Makers Council
(IID Director Alex Cardenas recieves appointment)... He was appointed to serve on the American Public Power Association's Policy Making Council. The council is comprised of 45 members representing geographic regions recognized by the public power association. Imperial Irrigation District Director Cardenas will be an advocate for the APPA's legislative and regulatory priorities, participating in meetings with elected representatives and congressional staff in Washington D.C.
Catalytic Convertor Taken
There was another report of a catalytic convertor stolen in El Centro. Police were called at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday by an employee of the Salvation Army that the equipment was taken from a Ford F-350 truck that had been parked in the area of 5th and Park in El Centro. Catalytic convertors are worth from $50 to $100 on the scrap market but cost as much as $2,000 to replace.
County Board Of Supervisors
(Board of Supervisors last meeting of the year)...The meeting will be held Tuesday. The meeting can be viewed via Zoom or Live Stream available at the County website. They will begin the meeting by recognizing and honoring employees who are leaving the County at the end of the year. Debbie Wray will be recognized for her 32 years of service. Treasurer/Tax Collector Karen Vogel will be recognized for her 34 years of service. District Attorney Gilbert Otero will be recognized for his 27 years of service.. Sheriff Ray Loera will be recognized for his 15 years of service, and Supervisor Ray Castillo will be recognized for his 12 years of service.. There will be a presentation of the Imperial County Geographic Information System Roadmap. The Board will be asked to approve the placement of a bench inside the County Airport terminal to honor and remember Mari Hurley and Faye Douhitt by The International 99 Women Pilots Local Chapter and Imperial So-Lo of Women Pilots. The Board will be asked to award the contract for the Aten Road Class 1 Bicycle Path Project. And, they will discuss transfering funds to cover the Solid Waste deficit.
Another Deadly Overdose
A 50-year-old man died of an apparent drug overdose Tuesday. Police and paramedics responded to a residence on North 8th Street in El Centro at about 1:22 p.m. and found the man unresponsive. Shortly after he was pronounced dead. The Imperial County Coroner's Office and El Centro Police are investigating the incident.
Christmas Weekend
(Christmas falls on Sunday this year)....For most it is a three day weekend. For others, it is a four day weekend. Imperial Irrigation District will be celebrating a 3 day weekend, with their offices closed on Monday. For the County, however, it is a 4 day weekend. Their offices and departments will be closed Friday and Monday., except for emergency services such as the Sheriff's and Fire Departments. Contact your city individual City to see which days they are celebrating. The California Highway Patrol goes into their Maximum Enforcement at 6 Friday evening. It will continue until just before midnight Monday. Maximum Enforcement is the CHP Holiday enforcement period in which as many officers are assigned to patrol the roadways as possible. It is an attempt to reduce serious injuries and keep the roadways as safe as possible.
IID Employee Clothing Drive
(IID employees clothing drive)....They collected unwrapped warm winter clothing. It is an employee driven clothing drive. Numerous jackets, mittens, blankets, beanies, sweaters, socks, thermals and more were voluntarily donated by Imperial Irrigation District employees throughout the district this past month. The items have been provided to two worthy community based organizations to distribute to those less fortunate, the NorthEnd Alliance 111 in Imperial County, which serves the residents of Calipatria, Niland, Bombay Beach and the Desert Recreation District in Riverside County., which reaches those in eastern Coachella valley.
Suspect Identified
(Calexico Police identify a suspect)...Now they need to find him. As of last report, Calexico Police were still looking for Rolando Aguilar Rodriguez. He is suspected of attempted murder. Late last week police were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of Rockwood Avenue. Police say the suspect was dating the victim's sister. The victim and suspect got into an arguement. During the arguement, Aguilar pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victim. Aguilar verbally threatened to kill the victim, according to police. They say Aguilar began walking towards the victim with the gun at his side. The victim kicked at the weapon, striking the suspects hand.. A shot was fired, hitting the ground. The victim ran away, hiding under a vehicle. Aguilar got into the victims vehicle and searched for the victim, eventually leaving the scene in the victims vehicle. The vehicle was later returned to the sister. Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with any onformation is asked to contact the Calexico Police.
Two Men Assaulted and Robbed
El Centro Police are investigating a robbery at the Imperial Valley Mall. Officers were notified that two men were assaulted and robbed near the Cinemark Theater at the mall at about 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Reports indicate that the two were accosted by two men who took a gold chain valued at $1,200 from a 22-year-old man and then struck his 23-year-old companion. The suspects are described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing light colored jeans, white shoes and a beanie cap. The man was said to be about 5'8' and 150 pounds. The other suspect is a Hispanic man in his mid-20's wearing a brown hoodie. He was described as having a ponytail in a bun. The suspects were last seen leaving the mall parking lot in a dark grey vehicle, possibly a Mustang.
Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway
(Almost 200 bikes given away this year)....The annual event was held Sunday in Brawley. Las Chabelas Restaurant and the Brawley Elks Lodge have been holding the fundraiser for over 20 years. This year 135 bikes were given away . 90 in person and another 45 delivered to kids who could not attend the event. Volunteers adjusted the bikes to fit the individual child. Safety helmets were also handed out.
COVID 19 Update
(Active COVID 19 Cases)...Updated numbers were released Tuesday morning. The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. The latest numbers indicate a decrease in the number of active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County. The new numbers indicate there are currently 521 active cases of the virus in Imperial County. That is down from the 598 cases reported last Thursday. Deaths attributed to the virus remain at 960. The COVID 19 Tier Metrics indicate new cases per day per 100,000 population are at 42.10, with a positivity rate of 23.1%. Health officials say COVID is still very much a part of the tripledemic, that includes influenza, RSV and COVID 19. Officials encourage residents to enjoy the holidays, but just be very cautious.
Man Shot Dead
A man was fatally shot Sunday night in El Centro. El Centro Police responded to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. On arrival, officers found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Investigating officers were able to identify a suspect in the shooting. On Monday, at about Noon, the suspect, 30-year-old Roman Ubence, was arrested at the Coin-O-Matic laundromat in the 1200 block of N. 12th Street. Ubence was later booked into Imperial County Jail on Murder charges.
Holtville Carrot Festival Is Coming Up
(Holtville Chamber preparing for Carrot Festival)....They are currently accepting applications for Carrot Festival Royalty. The deadline to apply is this Friday, December 23rd. Winners are determined by ticket sales, public speaking and community service. The Holtville Carrot Festival Coronation and Citizen of the Year Banquet will be held February 3rd. Contact the Holtville Chamber of Commerce for application information.
