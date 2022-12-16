Read full article on original website
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
Before Chocolate, Milton Hershey Took A Major Candy L
"If at first you don't succeed, try, try again," exhorts the popular expression about persistence and determination ultimately winning the day. It's a quote of particular relevance to a number of renowned entrepreneurs and other famously successful people who didn't always get it right the first — or even the second or third time — and had to keep returning to the drawing board.
Popeyes' BOGO Has A Free Chicken Sandwich For You Before The New Year
With the last week of the year in sight, the most wonderful time of the year is fully upon us. While the holidays can certainly be wonderful, they can also be stressful for many reasons. Buying food in bulk for your entire extended family, purchasing outfits and tickets for festive events, and spending exorbitant amounts on holiday gifts can put a large dent in anyone's wallet. According to a Regions Next Step survey, 42% of Americans connote the majority of their holiday stress with shelling out money (via Business Wire).
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On Its Peppermint Brownies
With the holidays approaching and so much focus on the holiday meal, it can be easy to overlook one little thing. Actually, not such a little thing: the holiday dessert. Just like Trader Joe's is full of great, affordable pre-made options to make your holiday appetizer platter a piece of cake, like pastry bites with feta cheese and caramelized onions and mini french baguettes to help you build the perfect charcuterie full of Trader Joe's cheeses, they've got great options to make your dessert spread easy as pie, too.
A Drive-Thru Only Fast Food Future Isn't Implausible
COVID-19, which caused a worldwide shutdown around March and April 2020 (via Yale Medicine), changed many of our lives for the foreseeable future. During this time, states and countries ordered their citizens to stay at home, schools and restaurants closed, many people either became unemployed or started working from home, and countries even closed their borders in an effort to control the virus. Perhaps the biggest way the pandemic changed our lives was how we eat out at restaurants. According to NPD, delivery restaurant orders grew 116% and drive-thru orders grew 20% from February 2020 to February 2022, while less people were placing carryout orders.
McDonald's Hong Kong Is Swapping Plastic Cutlery For Wood
In 2010, plastic waste measuring up to nearly 8 million metric tons was found in the oceans (via Independent). Studies find that of the 12 million plastic items collected from coastlines, 88% of the plastic waste can be attributed to fast food packaging, making it the biggest global contributor to plastic waste.
TikTok Is Having A Party Over Oreo Top Ramen
Nowadays, tons of food hacks and food trends are born and popularized on the popular social media video platform TikTok. Various TikTok food trends include cloud bread, pasta chips, corn ribs, butter boards, and so much more. To put it into perspective, the hashtag #foodtiktok had about 106.6 billion views in 2022, with cloud bread garnering 3.4 billion views, pasta chips had 1.1 billion views, and butter boards received around 358.4 million views according to CNBC. Now, there's supposedly a new TikTok food trend in the form of Oreo Top Ramen.
Gordon Ramsay's Top Tip For Cooking For A Crowd
So there's a big event coming around the bend, such as an anniversary, birthday, or baby shower. Or maybe there's a festive holiday in a few days, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter. And you're the host this year, making sure that friends and family have a blast. If there's one thing that's bothering you, it's probably that you're wondering how to feed a crowd. Depending on the occasion, you can make festive favorites, so if it's a Christmas dinner in the U.S., different states make different Christmas dishes.
Whole Foods' Lux Orange-Scented Chocolate Is A Wink To Trader Joe's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. People have been enjoying the chocolate-orange combination for centuries — yes, centuries. According to Carambar & Co, Joseph Terry created a yummy chocolate and candied orange peel treat all the way back in 1823. Does that name sound familiar? The Terry's Chocolate Orange we know and love today came into being in 1932, with more than 44 million sold each year (via Confectionary News).
McDonald's Restrooms In Japan Have Cleaning Devices For Phones
It's safe to say that cell phones play a huge role in many of our lives in today's digital age. Years ago, cell phones were primarily used just for communicating with each other through call or text. Now, the capabilities of cell phones have greatly expanded. The Deloitte Center for Technology, Media, and Telecommunications took a survey of 2,005 consumers from the United States and found that people use their cell phones nowadays for tons of activities. For example, the survey found that out of 10 consumers, six of them use their phones to control their smart home devices, and around seven in 10 consumers use their phones to pay and shop. Furthermore, about 68% of 14 to 17-year-olds and 49% of adults said that they find themselves consuming more content on their phones than they intended.
Are Fresh Egg Delivery Services Worth It?
With apps such as Instacart and FreshDirect, there's no shortage of grocery delivery services. These options boosted in popularity by 113% during the Covid-19 pandemic, and though many have since returned to in-store shopping, some busy families realized just how convenient the process can be, per Rensselaer. Since these services became widely available, it might have led people to question if old-fashioned egg delivery is actually worth placing an extra order.
Taco Bell Has An 'Electric' Strawberry Freeze Coming Your Way
Mountain Dew Baja Blast exploded onto the fast food dining scene in 2004 and has since become an icon, per QSR. For a decade, this vibrant green soda could only be found at Taco Bell. Brand Eating reports that it was so popular as an accompaniment to a taco or Crunch Wrap Supreme that Mountain Dew began selling it in stores in 2014 for a limited time.
Would You Eat An In-N-Out Burger Pizza?
While a simple cheese or pepperoni pizza can be a thing of beauty, there are those who insist on gilding the lily to the point where it starts getting ridiculous. Some pizza preferences may be cultural. It's true: Apparently, in Sweden, people really like bananas on their pizza, while coconut pizza's the in thing in Costa Rica. In Taiwan, mango, durian, and pig blood have all been part of the menu options at Pizza Hut. Closer to home, however, uncommon pizzas also abound, including such not-quite-ready-for-prime-time toppings as tuna, broccoli, and Thanksgiving leftovers. We've recently received word of yet another unusual offering, an In-N-Out burger pizza, and we're not quite sure how to feel about it.
Michael Symon's Flavor Trick For A Quick, Oven-Smoked Turkey
When it comes to cooking methods, almost nothing is more ancient than the art of smoking almost any type of meat. According to Morton's Family Farm, the technique has been around for a long time. Though those first culinary adventures in smoking were most likely a happy accident caused by having a smoky wood fire blazing next to meat that was drying, these days smoked meat is a delicacy that is cherished in many cultures. From Montreal smoked meat to a Cajun smoked sausage pasta recipe (and dare we say bacon?), there's something about that savory, smoky flavor many folks just can't get enough of.
The Realistic Lettuce Alternative During Price Hikes And Shortages
The rising price of food has led many to tighten their belts, paring down their grocery lists by scratching off all but the necessities. It's a budget-balancing act that many have been forced to do. But, who could have dreamt that the price of a simple head of lettuce would take it from the "necessity" column and place it firmly under the heading "luxury?" If you've priced a head of romaine lately, you were likely astounded by the cost. After all, lettuce used to be one of the produce aisle's more affordable items.
Bubble Tea Isn't As Old As You Think
Cristiano Ronaldo is older than bubble tea, Eddie Huang is older than bubble tea, and, depending on whose side of the story you buy, even Lady Gaga might be older than bubble tea. But first things first, what do we even mean by bubble tea? This part-drink, part-dessert has exploded...
How Does Costco Cook Its Famous Hot Dogs?
If there's one Costco item everyone is familiar with, it's got to be Costco's $1 hot dog. Regardless of whether or not you personally shop at Costco, you've got to admit that's one heck of a deal. And as it turns out, that deal goes all the way back to the chain's early years.
Sonic Added A Specialty Grilled Cheese To Its Menu
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a kid's menu staple at many restaurants, but there's no need to cut them out of your diet once you're considered a teen. The nostalgic sammie is a favorite for adults, too. Actually, scratch that. It's the favorite, at least according to a 2019 YouGov survey in which the comfort food received a 79% likability rating, making it the most popular sandwich in America. Its delectable combination of buttery toasted bread and gooey, melted cheese is so simple, yet oh so satisfying – even more so if there's an Instagram-worthy cheese pull involved. And when paired with a bowl of warm tomato soup for dipping? Chef's kiss.
Burger King's New Mexican Chicken Sandwich May Have Just Been Leaked
The chicken is out of the bag when it comes to an upcoming offering from Burger King. This week, a leak appeared to reveal what the fast food chain will be up to next. This isn't so surprising: Links confirming new menu items have been a regularity since social media came to its height. A few months ago, documentation was provided on the r/Wendys subreddit that spilled the fries on the brand's new additions. A company document was leaked by the original poster, who pointed out the line, "Italian Mozzarella Sandwich and Garlic Fries Launch November 15."
