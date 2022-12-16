ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Square, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Oswego County Today

CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day

CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Phoenix Students Participate In Holiday Giving Efforts

PHOENIX, NY – The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District students and staff collected items for families in need. Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and Varsity Girls’ Basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Early Childhood Alliance Comes Together In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning, Inc. Executive Director Brandy Koproski; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Education Services Director Janice Scott; and CiTi BOCES Instructional Support Services Staff Development Specialist Carri Waloven have invested their time over the last 18 months to establish an Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) in Oswego County.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Tops Announces Winner Of Free Gas And Groceries Campaign; Benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the winner of its annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign. The campaign which ran October 1 – October 14, 2022 at all participating Tops locations raised $14,671 for Golisano Children’s Hospital.
BOONVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Bookmobile receives $10,000 donation from Novelis

OSWEGO – Novelis recently donated $10,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will be used to continue to grow the “Driving Books Home” summer literacy program. “Oswego Bookmobile Inc. is very appreciative of the generous donation from Novelis. The team at Novelis has been so supportive of Driving Books Home, the literacy program provided by Oswego Bookmobile, and our commitment to including STEAM activities in the program.” Oswego Bookmobile President Susan McBrearty said.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Margery Walsh

FULTON – Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, December 18 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick Canada to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque...
FULTON, NY
wxhc.com

Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library

A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
CORTLAND, NY
watervilletimes.com

Waterville Hears Update On Sangerfield

Town of Sangerfield Supervisor Bill Fredericks attended the Village of Waterville meeting last week to talk about what the town is up to. Fredericks said he wanted to make it a regular habit to visit with village officials; he invited them to come to a town meeting sometime. Fredericks and...
WATERVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Winter storm watch posted for parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to be sure at this point, but it looks as if the north country could be hit by blizzard-like conditions over the Christmas weekend. Just how much snow and where it will fall is still unclear. We’ll know more as the weekend gets closer.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)

The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
CORTLAND, NY
Community Policy