CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day
CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
Phoenix Students Participate In Holiday Giving Efforts
PHOENIX, NY – The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District students and staff collected items for families in need. Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and Varsity Girls’ Basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.
Syracuse schools, West Genny will close early Friday due to storm. Who else will follow?
Update 5:40 p.m.: Syracuse City School District is the second CNY district to announce an early closure Friday two days early. All city schools will be closing between 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning due to concerns regarding the weather predictions, according to a notification sent to parents Wednesday evening.
Compass Federal Credit Union Donates More Than $15,000 To Area Schools For Clothing Needs
OSWEGO, NY – As has become tradition, Compass Federal Credit Union donated an increased amount of more than $15,000 to area schools to help pay for hats, mittens, snow pants, shoes and other student clothing needs that become especially important during the winter months. Each school in the Oswego...
Oswego County Residents Earn Deans List From Colgate University
HAMILTON, NY – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Francesca Goodell is a graduate of John C Birdlebough High School,...
Early Childhood Alliance Comes Together In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning, Inc. Executive Director Brandy Koproski; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Education Services Director Janice Scott; and CiTi BOCES Instructional Support Services Staff Development Specialist Carri Waloven have invested their time over the last 18 months to establish an Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) in Oswego County.
Lions District Governor Visits Fulton, Inducts Devendorf As Member
FULTON -District Governor for NY Lions District 20-Y Sheree Vora, delivered a presentation on her goals for the district, installing Rebecca Devendorf as a member of the Fulton Lions Club at the club’s December meeting. Vora also recognized the Fulton club for their 70th Anniversary this year. In her...
Tops Announces Winner Of Free Gas And Groceries Campaign; Benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the winner of its annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign. The campaign which ran October 1 – October 14, 2022 at all participating Tops locations raised $14,671 for Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Oswego Bookmobile receives $10,000 donation from Novelis
OSWEGO – Novelis recently donated $10,000 to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will be used to continue to grow the “Driving Books Home” summer literacy program. “Oswego Bookmobile Inc. is very appreciative of the generous donation from Novelis. The team at Novelis has been so supportive of Driving Books Home, the literacy program provided by Oswego Bookmobile, and our commitment to including STEAM activities in the program.” Oswego Bookmobile President Susan McBrearty said.
Margery Walsh
FULTON – Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, December 18 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick Canada to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque...
Santa for Seniors Provides A Merrier Christmas For Older Adults
OSWEGO COUNTY – More than 200 seniors in Oswego County are receiving gifts for the holidays through the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, OFA staff began delivering presents to 210 seniors who were nominated and adopted by community members....
SUNY Oswego’s Cruisin’ The Campus Returns With Activities To Welcome Community
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego again opens its doors and opportunities to the community during Cruisin’ the Campus from Dec. 26 through Jan.19. The variety of family-friendly activities will include events at Rice Creek Field Station, Laker athletic contests, open skating, open recreation and more. Rice Creek Field Station...
Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library
A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
Waterville Hears Update On Sangerfield
Town of Sangerfield Supervisor Bill Fredericks attended the Village of Waterville meeting last week to talk about what the town is up to. Fredericks said he wanted to make it a regular habit to visit with village officials; he invited them to come to a town meeting sometime. Fredericks and...
Be aware if you’re traveling: Huge potential for Christmas weekend storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judging by today’s weather, you’d never know a major storm may be on its way. Winter starts today and it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. There’s a 30% chance of a few snow showers in the afternoon.
Oswego Community Youth Orchestra Announces Winter Concert
OSWEGO – The Oswego Community Youth Orchestra has announced their Winter Concert will be held on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Alliance Church at 3 p.m. The church is located at 371 Thompson Road in Oswego. Cheryl Rogers will conduct the senior group and Deb Mazurek will conduct the junior group.
Winter storm watch posted for parts of north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to be sure at this point, but it looks as if the north country could be hit by blizzard-like conditions over the Christmas weekend. Just how much snow and where it will fall is still unclear. We’ll know more as the weekend gets closer.
State shuts down Stone Lounge (Video Included)
The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) voted for a penalty of cancellation of the Stone Lounge’s liquor license at a board meeting last Wednesday, according to an email from a SLA public information representative. Camron Fuller, owner and operator of the Stone Lounge and Fuller’s Tavern of Cortland,...
Oswego High School Announces Honor Roll Students For First Marking Period Of 2022-23
OSWEGO – Oswego High School Principal Ryan Lanigan along with his faculty and staff would like to recognize the following students who earned Honor Roll, High Honor Roll, and High Honor Roll with Distinction status for the first marking period of the 2022-23 school year:. Grade 9 High Honor...
