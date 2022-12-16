Read full article on original website
Tuck Fwitter
5d ago
Most pet stores should be closed down anyway... Go to an animal shelter and Save a Life...
Reply(3)
11
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Attorney General Secures Restitution and Injunctive Terms for Consumers Who Bought Dogs from Certain Pet Stores
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced last week that his office has obtained an assurance of discontinuance and restitution from Companion Pets, Inc., which sells puppies online and in retail locations in Arizona. “The addition of a dog is an important, emotional decision for any family,” said Attorney General Brnovich. “It...
Supermarket News
Bashas’ opens new offices in Arizona
A year after acquiring Chandler, Ariz.-based The Bashas’ Company, The Raley’s Companies is investing in new Bashas’ corporate offices. The facility, which will remain in Chandler, will be the hub for merchandising and operations for Bashas’ banners that include Bashas’, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store and Bashas’ Diné grocery stores across Arizona and New Mexico.
Arizona man accused of 'swatting' homes, hacking Ring cameras
LOS ANGELES — A former Arizona resident has been detained on suspicion of conspiring with another suspect to hack Ring doorbell cameras and call in fake emergencies to law enforcement agencies. Charges were filed in Arizona last week against 20-year-old James Thomas Andrew McCarty after investigators identified him as...
KOLD-TV
Pima County raises pay for corrections officers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a salary increase for all corrections staff in the county. The board voted to increase pay by 7.5%, effective Jan. 1. The raises will cost $1.7 million and county officials hope they will improve...
Thirsty Arizona could soon look to the Mexican coast for answers
(The Center Square) – Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure...
KGUN 9
Donations flood in for Walmart greeter
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (KGUN/CNN) — The holidays are a time for giving, and one Arizona woman is feeling the love. Carman Kelly works at Walmart, and one customer wanted to know why at 82, Kelly was still working. "My life has been up and down up and down," she...
In One Arizona County, Child Protective Services Will Eventually Investigate Two-Thirds of Black Children
In Maricopa County, Arizona, 63 percent of black children are investigated by the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) by the time they turn 18, according to a joint report published this month by ProPublica and NBC News. For white children, the number is only 33 percent. One black mother...
realestatedaily-news.com
Silverbell Plaza Retail in Tucson, AZ Sells for $22 Million
SRS Real Estate Partners announced today it has completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson, AZ. John Redfield, a Senior Vice President with SRS’ Investment Properties Group out of Newport Beach, CA,...
Kari Lake bragged Katie Hobbs would be forced to testify — then her own lawyers pulled the subpoena
Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told her supporters on Tuesday that she was "excited" about an upcoming two-day trial ordered in her lawsuit seeking to overturn her election loss. Lake confidently added that Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, the current Democratic secretary of state, would not be able to "duck...
12news.com
Police pursuit ends with rolled car on I-10, suspect in custody
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An Interstate 10 police chase ended with a rolled car early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Early in the morning, troopers tried to stop a possibly stolen vehicle speeding westbound on I-10 near milepost 188. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Duncan...
KOLD-TV
Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
KOLD-TV
Pima County leases new space for asylum seekers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of leasing a 63,000 square foot big box store at Drexel and Interstate 19 to house an overflow of migrants and asylum seekers expected to flood the county when Title 42 is lifted. Title...
KOLD-TV
General Brnovich Announces Nearly $2 Million in Grant Funding to Combat the Opioid Crisis
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has awarded $1,762,914 in grant funding to combat the effects of the opioid crisis. The money will help support programs for nearly 14,000 individuals in Pima and Maricopa counties. COPE Community Services...
Tucson Police Department using new tactics to investigate fentanyl dealers
The Tucson Police Department said they are pursuing more charges and using the tactics they use when they investigate homicides.
KOLD-TV
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ambulance near a Tucson hospital early Wednesday morning. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, which is south of East Glenn Street. The TPD confirmed a man on...
'It was a nightmare': Valley family reunited with father who spent months in Mexican prison for accidentally bringing gun on vacation
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It happens more often than you may think. Families driving south to Mexico for a fun vacation end up behind bars for accidentally bringing a firearm with them. That's what happened to Ira Beavers and his family. “This can absolutely destroy your life," says Francine Nicholson,...
KOLD-TV
Glendale firefighter who died of brain cancer had his claim denied
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Firefighters across the Valley are mourning the death of longtime Glendale firefighter Mark Fowl, who died from brain cancer on Monday. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm his claim has not been covered yet. It’s hard enough for the Fowl family to grieve the loss of Mark, but Glendale’s third-party insurer ‘CorVel’ denied his insurance claim.
Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts
A judge dismissed eight of 10 counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit that challenges the outcome of her race, setting a high bar for what she’ll have to prove at trial to win the suit. The case is set for a two-day trial, to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Through the suit, Lake, […] The post Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Police: Deadly wreck involving bike and vehicle on Craycroft Wednesday
Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck involving a bike and a vehicle Wednesday morning. Police say the crash was in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road. Craycroft was closed.
SignalsAZ
28 NARTA Grads Earn Badges, Positions with AZ Law Enforcement
The Yavapai College-based Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy, NARTA, is sending 28 new police officers to work supporting law enforcement agencies across Arizona. NARTA Class 53 graduates celebrated their successful completion of a rigorous 21-week training program on Dec. 8 in the YC Performing Arts Center. The ceremony featured a swearing-in, presentation of individual performance awards, and the traditional pinning of badges by the new police officers’ loved ones.
Comments / 4