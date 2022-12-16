ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, NY

Oswego County Today

CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day

CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun

ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY
Oswego County Today

Early Childhood Alliance Comes Together In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning, Inc. Executive Director Brandy Koproski; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Education Services Director Janice Scott; and CiTi BOCES Instructional Support Services Staff Development Specialist Carri Waloven have invested their time over the last 18 months to establish an Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) in Oswego County.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Phoenix Students Participate In Holiday Giving Efforts

PHOENIX, NY – The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District students and staff collected items for families in need. Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and Varsity Girls’ Basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

SUNY Oswego Continues On Princeton Review ‘Green Colleges’ Guide

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s menu of sustainability activities once again earned recognition in Princeton Review’s “Guide to Green Colleges.”. Oswego is among 455 colleges in the U.S. and around the world to receive high rankings in administrator and student surveys on such factors as influence of sustainability issues on academic and campus experiences; administrator and student support for environmental awareness and conservation efforts; and the level of environmental issue support on campus.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Releases Final COVID-19 Weekly Report

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department releases its final weekly COVID-19 report following the state’s upcoming change in reporting systems combined with the county’s decline in the number of new positive cases and the ongoing “low” community level rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 11 – December 17

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sunday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 17. The Village of Phoenix Police Department, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Cities of Oswego and Fulton partnered together for the ‘Shop with a Hero’ Program. The program offers marginalized children the opportunity to Christmas shop. See the full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Tops Announces Winner Of Free Gas And Groceries Campaign; Benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the winner of its annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign. The campaign which ran October 1 – October 14, 2022 at all participating Tops locations raised $14,671 for Golisano Children’s Hospital.
BOONVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

