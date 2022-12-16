Read full article on original website
CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day
CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
Oswego County Residents Earn Deans List From Colgate University
HAMILTON, NY – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Francesca Goodell is a graduate of John C Birdlebough High School,...
Compass Federal Credit Union Donates More Than $15,000 To Area Schools For Clothing Needs
OSWEGO, NY – As has become tradition, Compass Federal Credit Union donated an increased amount of more than $15,000 to area schools to help pay for hats, mittens, snow pants, shoes and other student clothing needs that become especially important during the winter months. Each school in the Oswego...
Early Childhood Alliance Comes Together In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Integrated Community Planning, Inc. Executive Director Brandy Koproski; Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Education Services Director Janice Scott; and CiTi BOCES Instructional Support Services Staff Development Specialist Carri Waloven have invested their time over the last 18 months to establish an Early Childhood Alliance (ECA) in Oswego County.
Phoenix Students Participate In Holiday Giving Efforts
PHOENIX, NY – The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District students and staff collected items for families in need. Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and Varsity Girls’ Basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.
SUNY Oswego Continues On Princeton Review ‘Green Colleges’ Guide
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s menu of sustainability activities once again earned recognition in Princeton Review’s “Guide to Green Colleges.”. Oswego is among 455 colleges in the U.S. and around the world to receive high rankings in administrator and student surveys on such factors as influence of sustainability issues on academic and campus experiences; administrator and student support for environmental awareness and conservation efforts; and the level of environmental issue support on campus.
Santa for Seniors Provides A Merrier Christmas For Older Adults
OSWEGO COUNTY – More than 200 seniors in Oswego County are receiving gifts for the holidays through the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, OFA staff began delivering presents to 210 seniors who were nominated and adopted by community members....
Oswego County Releases Final COVID-19 Weekly Report
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department releases its final weekly COVID-19 report following the state’s upcoming change in reporting systems combined with the county’s decline in the number of new positive cases and the ongoing “low” community level rating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 11 – December 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sunday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 17. The Village of Phoenix Police Department, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Cities of Oswego and Fulton partnered together for the ‘Shop with a Hero’ Program. The program offers marginalized children the opportunity to Christmas shop. See the full story here.
Projects on Oswego’s Route 104 Corridor Benefit from National Grid Economic Development Program
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Creative Developments of Oswego Inc. was awarded $50,000 in economic development grants by National Grid to support its work on the Oswego Community Development plan. The Oswego developer is rehabilitating two projects on the Route 104 corridor in the city that received grants from National Grid’s economic development program.
Eastern Shore Associates Donate Toys To Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Holiday Drive
FULTON – Employees at Eastern Shore Associates Insurance (ESA) located in Fulton, donated a Christmas tree-full of toys for the Fulton Salvation Army’s Angel Tree holiday drive. According to the Salvation Army, every child deserves to experience the joy of Christmas morning. The Angel Tree program helps provide...
Oswego County Wishes Residents A Safe And Happy Holiday Season With These Tips
OSWEGO COUNTY – The holidays are a time of gathering with loved ones for various celebrations. As the holiday season approaches, The Oswego County Health Department, Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinator’s Office and the STOP-DWI Program have teamed up to remind residents to make health and safety a top priority in the coming weeks.
APW JSHS’s Holiday Bazaar Helps Students Find The Joy Of Giving
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – With Christmas just around the corner, many students at APW Junior-Senior High School have already completed their holiday shopping lists thanks to an elaborate project within the school. Throughout the month of December, the school has been home to the Holiday Bazaar, a festive marketplace...
APW Tradition Of Holiday Giving Helps Over 100 Local Families
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – APW Elementary School continued its Holiday Giving program this season, maintaining a school tradition of assisting local families with Christmas gifts. The program, which partners with a number of community organizations, helps families keep gifts under the tree each December. It is open to all...
Oswego County Offices Will Be Closed For Christmas And New Year’s
OSWEGO COUNTY – All Oswego County offices and solid waste transfer stations will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas Day and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year’s Day.
Tops Announces Winner Of Free Gas And Groceries Campaign; Benefits Golisano Children’s Hospital
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to announce the winner of its annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign. The campaign which ran October 1 – October 14, 2022 at all participating Tops locations raised $14,671 for Golisano Children’s Hospital.
Compass FCU Helps Purchase Fire Investigation Equipment For Fulton FD
FULTON – Compass Federal Credit Union recently donated $200 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of fire investigation equipment, Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard said. The donation was used to purchase waterproof modular toolboxes, tape measures, and tools used to develop detailed sketches of fire scenes that...
SUNY Oswego’s Cruisin’ The Campus Returns With Activities To Welcome Community
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego again opens its doors and opportunities to the community during Cruisin’ the Campus from Dec. 26 through Jan.19. The variety of family-friendly activities will include events at Rice Creek Field Station, Laker athletic contests, open skating, open recreation and more. Rice Creek Field Station...
