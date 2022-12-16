Read full article on original website
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) is in for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and snow, just as the holiday travel season begins. As of 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, 150 flights were canceled at DIA and 517 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included SkyWest,...
RTD to ring in new year with free rides
DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will offer free bus and rail service starting New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. and running through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. RTD and its partner Molson Coors ask New Year's Eve revelers use the free service to celebrate responsibly and safely.
Experience sees Denver resident advocate for accessibility as a mayoral policy
DENVER — Laurie-Ann Mills isn't running for mayor, but personal experience and advocacy work have inspired policy suggestions she hopes the next one will implement. Mills is a community leader with Metro Caring, an anti-hunger nonprofit. She's also a disabled Denver resident who lives on a fixed income. Mills shares an apartment with her adult son and says she can't afford to live on her own.
More migrants are arriving in Denver than leaving emergency shelters
DENVER — As 175 migrants arrived in the city of Denver overnight, and the city’s statistics show 101 migrants were added to the city’s emergency shelters in the same time frame. Nearly 500 migrants were staying the city’s two emergency shelters Tuesday afternoon – proof that the...
Delta announces new flights from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Delta Air Lines will launch two new flights from Colorado Springs in 2023. The Atlanta-based carrier will launch nonstop daily service between Atlanta and Colorado Springs Airport (COS) beginning June 5. Delta will also operate nonstop daily service from COS to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) from...
Suspect in Greeley juice store killing found incompetent to proceed
GREELEY, Colo. — The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley in August is currently incompetent to proceed with the court case against him, a judge ruled Tuesday. Marcos Vallejos, 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old...
Here are emergency warming centers across the Denver metro area
DENVER — With temperatures forecasted to be dangerously cold due to a front bringing arctic air into Colorado on Wednesday night, several cities around the Denver metro area are opening doors as warming centers. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock encouraged "everyone to stay inside, to seek shelter and to limit...
'Life-threatening cold': Colorado braces for arctic blast of cold, wind and snow
DENVER — Colorado is bracing for a dangerous mix of sub-zero temperatures, strong winds and snow, just as the holiday travel season begins. An arctic blast of frigid weather that arrived in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday will slide into Colorado on Wednesday, gripping the state in a deep freeze.
Man killed in north Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
Emergency alert mistakenly sent to 398,000 phones before dispatcher cancelled it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency alert notifications can save lives, but we’re learning now that the list of people signed up to receive them is not always accurate. Some counties collect phone numbers over the years but can’t keep track of who still lives in the area.
Polis activates Colorado National Guard to assist during extreme cold weather
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) authorized the activation of more than 100 Colorado National Guard members on Tuesday. The members will be activated to support extreme cold weather operations across Colorado as the region prepares to face extreme and record-low temperatures and wind. "Colorado’s National Guard is...
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
In-N-Out Burger prepares first Denver location
DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north...
Denver Coliseum opens as 24-hour warming shelter as extreme cold arrives
DENVER — People looking for a place to stay out of the dangerous cold are being welcomed at the Denver Coliseum. Every winter there are people experiencing homelessness who die from exposure to extreme temperatures. On Wednesday, Denver city and county officials said they want to make sure everyone needing somewhere to go, has a warm place to stay.
Aurora nonprofit helps Denver migrants
DENVER — As the sun set Saturday, Andrea Loya found herself and her brother organizing donated Christmas gifts. “There should be about 100," she said, standing over the collection of toys, coloring books and more. Loya took on the task for another nonprofit that they partnered with. “They’re pretty...
Denver mayor gives update on city's response to extreme cold weather
DENVER — Mayor Michael Hancock gave an update Wednesday on Denver's plans to deal with extreme cold weather that will hit the state starting late tonight, as migrants continue to arrive in the city. The city will open a 24/7 warming shelter at the Denver Coliseum, at 4600 Humboldt...
How to avoid frozen pipes in your home
DENVER — Firefighters in the Denver metro area are preparing for 911 calls related to pipes bursting. Once the weather starts to warm up after a big freeze homeowners run into problems. Bitter cold in Denver will continue Thursday with the high for the day staying below zero. Thursday...
Why do wildfires start just before a snowstorm?
COLORADO, USA — The Sunshine Wildland Fire on Monday is just the latest example of a recent Colorado trend: Major wildfires sparking just before a major snowstorm. And it's likely not a coincidence. Dry, gusty winds ahead of snowstorms are common and, perhaps combined with some social science, likely...
Will this be one of Denver's top temperature drops of all time?
DENVER — Sure, Colorado is no stranger to wild temperature swings. But the powerful cold front moving through on Wednesday could lead to some of Denver's top one or two-day temperature drops on record. Denver hit a high of 51° on Wednesday afternoon, just before a powerful cold front...
Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
