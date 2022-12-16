(Calexico Police identify a suspect)...Now they need to find him. As of last report, Calexico Police were still looking for Rolando Aguilar Rodriguez. He is suspected of attempted murder. Late last week police were called to a disturbance in the 800 block of Rockwood Avenue. Police say the suspect was dating the victim's sister. The victim and suspect got into an arguement. During the arguement, Aguilar pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victim. Aguilar verbally threatened to kill the victim, according to police. They say Aguilar began walking towards the victim with the gun at his side. The victim kicked at the weapon, striking the suspects hand.. A shot was fired, hitting the ground. The victim ran away, hiding under a vehicle. Aguilar got into the victims vehicle and searched for the victim, eventually leaving the scene in the victims vehicle. The vehicle was later returned to the sister. Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with any onformation is asked to contact the Calexico Police.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO