Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
Person found dead in vehicle in Norman; no suspect in custody

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police responded to a scene where a victim was found. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Norman Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street where one person was found dead in a vehicle. Police said there is no suspect...
Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Dec. 13-16

The following information is provided by Blackwell police, Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Ponca City police. At 1:50 p.m. Blackwell police received a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Main and Blackwell. At 4:16 p.m. Blackwell police took a report on a stolen ladder. Dec. 14. Blackwell police...
