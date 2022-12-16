Read full article on original website
Related
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For Landlord's Death
A Tulsa man has admitted to killing his landlord during an argument in December of 2021. According to court documents, Forrest Peterson pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for Amy Beasley's death. Authorities say Peterson and Beasley got into a fight in a mobile home last December. After the fight, Beasley...
Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested
Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa. According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman accused of trying to break into house by cutting telephone line & power
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman accused of attempting to break into a neighbor’s occupied house by cutting a telephone line and power has been ordered jailed on $25,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance at which she can seek a preliminary hearing. If convicted of attempted...
Preliminary Hearing Held For Former TPD Officer Accused Of Rape While On Duty
A former Tulsa Police officer charged with rape was in court on Tuesday. DeAngelo Reyes met the victim while on duty and looked her up on police databases, according to police. News On 6's Emory Bryan was in the court as the judge decides if there is enough evidence for...
Oklahoma Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Stealing $4,000 Worth Of Wallets
An Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a pair of wallets worth $4,000. Elizabeth Wells took wallets and tried to sell them on the Facebook Marketplace, according to the incident report. She found a buyer, but that person was a friend of the woman she stole the wallets...
Police: 19-year-old arrested following deadly Norman shooting
Authorities say they have arrested one person in connection with a deadly shooting in Norman.
chickashatoday.com
ILLEGAL FIREARM POSSESSION LANDS CONVICTED FELON FROM NORMAN IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR A DECADE
OKLAHOMA CITY – Earlier this week, OCTAVIO JUAN SANCHEZ, 36, of Norman, was sentenced to serve ten years, the statutory maximum sentence, in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. On July 22, 2021, a federal grand jury...
Two arrested in NW OKC assault, robbery case following standoff
The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people have been arrested after a nearly two hour standoff following a robbery and assault at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused Of Threatening People Experiencing Homelessness With Homemade Bombs
A metro man accused of targeting people experiencing homelessness was arrested after he was allegedly found to be making bombs inside his place of employment. “I’m glad he's off the street, he had some kind of vendetta against homeless people,” a man who claimed he recently had a terrifying run in with the accused said.
Man allegedly robs Oklahoma City Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund
A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife's money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man uses fake ID to pass $27K in fraudulent checks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who used a fake ID to pass $27,000 in fraudulent checks at a bank. Police say this man was able to obtain $27,000 from fake checks at Tru Sky Bank on S. Western Ave. If anyone recognizes...
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
Norman police respond to possible homicide
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Person found dead in vehicle in Norman; no suspect in custody
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police responded to a scene where a victim was found. Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, the Norman Police Department responded to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington Street where one person was found dead in a vehicle. Police said there is no suspect...
One person found dead in car in Norman following possible shooting
Breaking news Sunday morning in Norman. One person is dead following a possible shooting in the Lexington Crossing mobile home park.
okcfox.com
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
KOCO
Suspect in armed robbery arrested after driving stolen car to home in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in an armed robbery was arrested after driving a stolen car to a home in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, a suspect went into a store near 23rd Street and Drexel Boulevard and bought a cell phone. When the suspect bought the phone, he gave the store his personal information, including his address.
okcfox.com
Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 13-16
The following information is provided by Blackwell police, Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Ponca City police. At 1:50 p.m. Blackwell police received a report of a two-vehicle non-injury accident at Main and Blackwell. At 4:16 p.m. Blackwell police took a report on a stolen ladder. Dec. 14. Blackwell police...
Comments / 2