Wednesday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 38 year old Dwyna Hines of Carrollton, GA for speeding, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, ecstasy), and aggravated use of a weapon. Dwyna was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 23 year old Daisy Hillis of Effingham for an Effingham County...
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A 35-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Kimberly Senn of County Farm Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 54-year-old Gerald Phillips of East Broadway in Centralia was arrested for violation of bail bond and obstructing...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Macon County during December. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
Monday morning update: State Police release preliminary information on three fatality crash just east of Salem
State Police have released a preliminary investigation on a pickup truck – semi crash that killed three Mexican Nationals on Saturday morning on US 50 just east of Salem. Police report for unknown reasons the eastbound pickup traveled into the westbound lane and struck the front of the westbound semi just west of Radio Tower Road.
DPD: Person in house struck by gunshot fired from outside
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person inside a house was struck by a shot from outside early Tuesday morning, Decatur Police said. It happened in the 600 block of East Garfield around 3 a.m. The person was struck one time in the arm. Police have no suspects at this time.
Rural Salem man arrested for allegedly making threat to public official
A 37-year-old rural Salem man has been arrested by Salem Police for criminal trespass to a building and making a threat to a public official. Salem Police say Trevor Cannon of Colestock Lane was arrested following an incident at Applebee’s Restaurant around nine Sunday night. The initial call was...
ISP Investigating Fatal Accident On Route 50 In Marion County
The following is being released by ISP District 12:. US Route 50, just west of Radio Tower Road, Marion County. December 17, 2022 at approximately 7:03 a.m. Unit 2 – 2021 Teal Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – 28-year-old male from Saint Louis, MO – Deceased (name...
Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp
Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
Body Found In Stream Near Hillsboro High School
Authorities are identifying the body found in a stream near the high school in Hillsboro, Illinois. Joshua Ernst’s body was discovered just after school let out Friday. No foul play is suspect and the discovery led to the cancellation of high school activities that night. An autopsy is scheduled...
Closings And Cancellations For Thursday December 22nd
The following has been cancelled for Thursday December 22nd:. ALTAMONT BOYS BASKETBALL AT HILLSBORO IS CANCELLED. ST. ELMO/BROWNSTOWN BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL FEBRUARY 14TH. COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY GIRLS BASKETBALL AT NEWTON HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO JANUARY 28TH. BUSINESSES/EVENTS. Community Support Systems Day Programs...
Remains found in Morgan County identified as Courtland woman missing for over 2 years
A woman missing from Courtland for over two years has been identified as a Jane Doe found in Morgan County just two weeks after her disappearance.
Centralia Police arrest three on felony drug charges
Centralia Police made three felony drug arrests on Friday. 54-year-old Kelly Donoho, who had no address listed, was arrested for unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 53-year-old Tammy Williams of Bryan Street in Salem was arrested for unlawful...
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
Sunday morning crash update: Three killed in wreck on US 50 East of Salem identified as Mexican Nationals
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three Mexican nationals staying in the St. Louis area were killed in the semi-pickup truck crash Saturday morning on US 50 just west of Radio Tower Road east of Salem. A fourth person, also a Mexican national, was airlifted from the scene of the crash and transported to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Firefighter AJ Tackett Recognized During Tuesday’s City Council Meeting
Firefighter AJ Tackett was recognized during the City Council Meeting last night as the City’s Employee of the Quarter. Firefighter Tackett was nominated for this recognition by several Fire Department employees for overseeing the design and purchase of our new engine.
Man found dead in creek near Hillsboro High School
Hillsboro police continue to investigate the death of a man found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
Rita Marie Yocum, 87
Rita Marie Yocum, 87, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home in Effingham surrounded by her family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, followed by a 7:00 p.m. rosary at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Centralia man sentenced for drug and gun charges
CENTRALIA, Ill. (WICS) — A Centralia man has been sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for drug and gun charges. Charles R. Hays, 45, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine; possession with the intent to distribute 5 or more grams of actual methamphetamine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
