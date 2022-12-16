Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma inmate sentenced to 30 more years in prison for drug-trafficking crimes
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester announced an Oklahoma City man, Eduardo Rosales, 35, has ben sentenced to serve 30 years in prison after he was found involved in a meth distribution conspiracy. In December of 2019, a federal grand jury returned a 55-count Indictment charging...
Tulsa Man Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter For Landlord's Death
A Tulsa man has admitted to killing his landlord during an argument in December of 2021. According to court documents, Forrest Peterson pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for Amy Beasley's death. Authorities say Peterson and Beasley got into a fight in a mobile home last December. After the fight, Beasley...
Oklahoma Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Stealing $4,000 Worth Of Wallets
An Oklahoma woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a pair of wallets worth $4,000. Elizabeth Wells took wallets and tried to sell them on the Facebook Marketplace, according to the incident report. She found a buyer, but that person was a friend of the woman she stole the wallets...
Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested
Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa. According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.
Preliminary Hearing Held For Former TPD Officer Accused Of Rape While On Duty
A former Tulsa Police officer charged with rape was in court on Tuesday. DeAngelo Reyes met the victim while on duty and looked her up on police databases, according to police. News On 6's Emory Bryan was in the court as the judge decides if there is enough evidence for...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol releases footage of 68-year-old’s drunk driving arrest
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released video of what led up to a drunk-driving arrest of a 68-year-old great-grandmother.
ME: 3-year-old Oklahoma child’s death ruled a homicide
An Oklahoma grandmother has been charged following the death of her granddaughter in Oklahoma City.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KOCO
Woman arrested after stealing and trying to sell luxury wallets at the Midwest City Police Department
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A woman is now behind bars after she stole two luxury wallets and tried to sell them online. Last week, a Harrah woman noticed two of her high-end wallets were stolen. Oklahoma County deputies say she tried to contact the suspect on Facebook, but she...
okcfox.com
ME: Riley Nolan's death a homicide, child suffered blunt force trauma to the head
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The death of an Oklahoma City child has been ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The body of 3-year-old Riley Nolan was found in a trash receptacle at 617 SW 151st Street back in June. In addition to ruling her...
Man arrested for possessing firearm in Stillwater
A wanted man with a lengthy criminal record is back behind bars.
Woman killed in Del City apartment fire
Officials say a woman has died following an apartment fire in Del City.
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
KOCO
Suspect in armed robbery arrested after driving stolen car to home in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect in an armed robbery was arrested after driving a stolen car to a home in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, a suspect went into a store near 23rd Street and Drexel Boulevard and bought a cell phone. When the suspect bought the phone, he gave the store his personal information, including his address.
Oklahoma attorney, alleged boyfriend/client face drug charges following search warrant
An Oklahoma attorney and her alleged boyfriend/client now find themselves on the wrong side of the law after Lincoln County deputies executed a search warrant on the attorney’s home.
Geary, OK: Police searching for dangerous suspect after early morning chase
Shortly after four this morning Geary Police say they attempted to stop a 2019 Mercedes for speeding and entered into a pursuit increasing speeds over 100 miles per hour driving into the rural town of Geary.
KTUL
Tulsa police locate stolen dog, arrest accused dognapper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man was arrested after stealing a dog from its owner while the owner was walking the dog, Tulsa police say. Last Saturday, TPD responded to a robbery near 121st and Yale. The victim told officers he was walking his dogs in the neighborhood...
One injured in shooting at OKC Farmers Market
Officials say a woman was taken to a nearby hospital following a shooting at the Farmers Market in Oklahoma City.
okemahnewsleader.com
Former Oklahoma Supervisory Correctional Officer Sentenced for Promoting White Supremacist Assault on Black Inmates and Ordering Other Abuse
OKLAHOMA CITY – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center (KCDC) was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees held at the KCDC. On April 15, 2022, a...
Creek County crash kills Sapulpa man
A Monday night traffic accident northwest of Sapulpa claims the life of a 40-year-old man. OHP says Jeremy Taylor of Sapulpa was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, near 97th West Avenue and West 62nd Street. The accident happened around 9:30pm. An investigation into exactly what happened is...
