Marne vet
5d ago

illegally invade another country and get upset when the other side fights back? yes that makes zero sense. how about you withdraw your forces out of all of Ukraine then we'll talk.

Trapper Nuge
5d ago

They are using drone's from Iran and complain about the USA giving them drone's. The pot calling the kettle black. They launch a hundred missiles and destroy infastructer and Ukraine hits with one missile and it's a terrorist attack. All Russia is good at is running their mouths and commiting terrorist Acts on innocent civilians. Russia crying like a bunch of babies as usual. If we were to get involved Russia would be destroyed already. I'm sure next week he will talking about more nuclear attacks.

Bill Armstrong
4d ago

so what... Russia needs a little bit of direct conflict from US and NATO. it would be a little taste of what's to come..

