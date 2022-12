After a massive amount of elbow grease and a few set backs, Caniglia’s A Mano is opening at their new location this afernoon. The new shop at 11425 S 72nd St Ste 101 will seat more guests than the previous location, and is excited to get back to doing what they do best. With a new location and a new staff, owners request patience when visiting or ordering takeout while the team works through this transitional learning curve.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO