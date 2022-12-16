Read full article on original website
The Reeds Spring School helps provide food to families
The Reeds Spring School District came together to help provide food for some families during the Christmas break. Fifty-eight Reeds Spring School District families were given extra food to help keep them fed through the two week break. The food came from the district’s annual food drive. Every building in the district participated throughout the months of November and December to provide a variety of food to be distributed. The district’s counselors helped to determine which families qualified for the assistance.
Western Taney Fire District announces latest graduates
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District held a graduation for the most recent batch of Rookie School graduates on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the district’s Facebook page, seven of the graduates are now serving at fire stations throughout the fire district. Three of them joined in for the 60 hour basic training class from the Cedar Creek Fire District.
2022 Wreaths Across America
Members of the Branson community came together on a cold and windy Saturday morning at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery to pay tribute to veterans and their service to the nation. The annual Wreaths Across America event held Dec. 17, included veterans laying wreaths in honor of veterans from various branches...
Area residents take the plunge for good cause
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Christian Action Ministries hosted the ‘Plunge for Hunger’ event, where participants braved the cold to jump into the Taneycomo Lake at Lilley’s Landing. CAM raised their goal of $10,000 with this event to help feed the food insecure in the area. Those taking...
Branson man named Realtor of the Year
A Branson area realtor has been named the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors. Dave Dove with Gerken & Associates Realtors received the honor. The award is given each year to one of the over 500 agents who are part of the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors whom the judges feel represents the “spirit, enthusiasm, and professionalism” of the best members of their industry.
Stone County Christmas Store opened
Unite Table Rock Lake held its 3rd Annual Stone County Christmas Store on Sunday, Dec. 11, and Monday Dec. 12. The organization took over the Stone County Christmas assistance in 2020 when LOVE Inc. closed their doors. The program is an annual event in which families in Stone County can register their children to receive gifts for Christmas. The children must be residents of Stone County and be eligible for free or reduced lunches. The program is open to children 0 to 18 years of age.
Royal Oak to close Branson plant
Around 48 Branson workers were given a Christmas gift of having to move or find another job as Royal Oak announced they will be closing their Branson manufacturing plant and moving out of the region where the company was founded. The company’s announcement comes months after they announced completion of...
Dogs attack students, teachers on the playground of Willard, Mo. school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Willard School District leaders say neighborhood dogs attacked students and teachers during recess on the school’s playground. The incident happened Tuesday around midday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue. School leaders say the dogs injured several students and teachers. Paramedics treated those injured.
Gary Wayne Allman
Gary Wayne Allman, 80, of Springfield, MO passed away at home on December 13, 2022 after battling esophageal cancer, with his partner Anne Cox by his side. Gary was born in Aurora, to high school sweethearts Wayne Allman and Wava George. Gary served in Vietnam in the Army JAG Corps, Gary was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain in 1972.
Some Greene County schools beginning to close for Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — As severe winter weather approaches the Ozarks, schools are announcing that they will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22. So far, the school systems that have announced that they will be closed include the following: You can stay up to date on school closures on the Ozarks First School Closings page. This […]
Ozark Families Eagerly Anticipating the Arrival of Third Pandemic School lunch Payout
According to a report published on December 7, 2022, by Lauren , some families in Missouri are anxiously awaiting a state check for pandemic EBT funds. This money is part of the COVID-19 relief program that helps cover food benefits for low-income children. Families thought the checks would arrive this...
BRAC 2023 shows announced, season passes now on sale
The Branson Regional Arts Council is offering community theater audiences the opportunity to see all of their 2023 productions for one flat rate. Now through Feb. 26 at 6 p.m., the BRAC is selling their 2023 season passes, which is good for all the nine of the Main Stage productions currently scheduled for the upcoming season.
Dog attack at Willard school leaves students injured
UPDATE: According to Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael, the dogs tested negative for rabies. WILLARD, Mo. – Willard Intermediate School reported Tuesday, December 20, that several students and teachers were injured after neighborhood dogs got into the playground during recess and attacked. The Willard Public Schools Public Information Officer Heather Harman-Michael said […]
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse. Applebee’s locations. Billy Gail’s Ozark. Denny’s...
Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inflation has hit everyone across the country; a lot of it is seen in the grocery store. Workers at Mama Jean’s Natural Market in Springfield say egg prices are some of the highest they have seen. Lauryl Wagoner, assistant manager at Mama Jean’s Natural Market, says mostly the high gas prices make egg vendors raise their prices.
Edward Lee Jacobs
Edward Lee Jacobs, of Reeds Spring passed away on September 17, 2022 in Sun City, AZ. Eddie was a lifelong resident of Reeds Spring. He retired from Silver Dollar City in 2004, after which he spent 17 more years with Home Depot. He was proceeded in death by his father...
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
Melvin Gerald Nelson
Melvin Gerald Nelson, 88, of Blue Eye, MO passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at his home. Melvin was born December 31, 1933 in Sugar Grove, IL to Ervin and Louise Nelson. He served eight years as a Navy Reserve Sailor. On October 23, 1954, Melvin married Marilyn Jean Valien in Geneva, IL.
Branson Alderman announces mayoral run
A Branson alderman who has been serving for less than a year has announced he is looking to move to a bigger seat. Chuck Rodriguez filed the paperwork to run for mayor. A press statement sent to the Branson Tri-Lakes News said Rodriguez plans to focus on bringing “honesty, transparency, and respect for all Board members” to the Board of Aldermen.
Alderman receive presentation on 76 Strip redesign
It’s possible the redesign of 76 Country Boulevard could have less lanes on the roadway, fewer driveway entrances, and more public “green space” aimed at encouraging pedestrian traffic rather than vehicular traffic. The Branson Board of Aldermen received a presentation about the next phase of development from...
