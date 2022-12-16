ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Saginaw County man pleads to starving two pigs to death on abandoned farm

SAGINAW, MI — Accused of starving several pigs to death, a Tittabawassee Township man has pleaded guilty rather than take his chances with a jury. Craig A. Trautner, 63, on Monday, Dec. 19, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III and pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to one animal causing death. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Police Department swears in new officers

SAGINAW, MI— The Saginaw Police Department has eight new officers joining the force. After graduating from the Delta College Police Academy on Friday, Dec. 16, new officers were sworn in by the police department. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the Saginaw Law Enforcement Center, 612 Federal Ave., the ceremony featured...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Should tips be a bonus or the basis? Michigan restaurant industry divided on wage increases

Restauranteur Chris Andrus has no problem raising the minimum wage. His business, The Mitten Brewing Company, already did six months ago. The brewery was one of four Grand Rapids restaurants that pledged to raise their minimum wages to $15. What they didn’t do is eliminate the tipped wage. Instead, they boosted pay for back-of-the-house employees and installed a safety net for servers, promising to make up the difference if gratuities didn’t bring wages to $15 an hour.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News

Saginaw, MI
24K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

Comments / 0

Community Policy