Saginaw County man pleads to starving two pigs to death on abandoned farm
SAGINAW, MI — Accused of starving several pigs to death, a Tittabawassee Township man has pleaded guilty rather than take his chances with a jury. Craig A. Trautner, 63, on Monday, Dec. 19, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Manvel Trice III and pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to one animal causing death. The charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.
Sheriff comments on ‘long, bizarre, arduous’ case of Mount Pleasant mom accused of catfishing teen daughter
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — The Isabella County sheriff has released additional details on what he has described as a bizarre case involving a mother catfishing two teens, including her own daughter. “It was a long, bizarre, and arduous (investigation) and came out strange in the end,” said Sheriff Michael...
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 GR murder
A man was sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 shooting death of a man in Grand Rapids.
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
Gladwin City manager, ex-Bay City mayor arrested on drunken driving charge
BAY COUNTY, MI — Earlier this month, police arrested former Bay City mayor and current Gladwin City Administrator Christopher J. Shannon on a drunken driving charge. Though Shannon yet to be arraigned on a charge, the Gladwin City Council has announced the formation of a committee to explore how to proceed.
Michigan mom charged with stalking after 'catfishing' and harassing her own daughter online, police say
Kendra G. Licari, 42, was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond and is next expected in court on December 29, 2022.
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
‘It’s gonna get real,’ teen testifies Bridgeport High School student said just before stabbing him in hallway
SAGINAW, MI — Taking to the witness stand, two 17-year-old boys testified they were stabbed by one of their classmates in the hallway of Bridgeport High School. While both said the stabbing followed a fight, they remained vague on what led to the scuffles. The pair testified during the...
Watch this teen-created documentary about the pandemic’s impact on Michigan schools
SAGINAW, MI — At the age of 13, Julian Morris’ ambitions as a journalist led him to publish his first magazine. Now, at 15, the Saginaw youth can call himself a film documentarian too.
Saginaw County Commissioner Carl Ruth sheds tears at final meeting in office
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw County commissioners — of present and past — showed up to celebrate the governing board’s longest-serving active member during his final meeting Tuesday, Dec. 20. Board of Commissioners Chairman Carl E. Ruth in January announced he would not seek re-election this year,...
Saginaw teens face adult charges after drive-by shooting, police chase, officials say
SAGINAW, MI — Four 17-year-old youths will face felony charges as adults after Saginaw police arrested them following a drive-by shooting on the city’s west side Saturday, Dec. 17, law enforcement officials said. The teenagers remain jailed after a Monday, Dec. 19, arraignment in front of Saginaw County...
Saginaw Police Department swears in new officers
SAGINAW, MI— The Saginaw Police Department has eight new officers joining the force. After graduating from the Delta College Police Academy on Friday, Dec. 16, new officers were sworn in by the police department. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the Saginaw Law Enforcement Center, 612 Federal Ave., the ceremony featured...
More Details Released on Mom Charged With ‘Catfishing’ Daughter
Catfishing is when a person poses as somebody online to deceive another person, usually for romantic reasons. Police in Isabella County are handling a catfishing case right now, one that the prosecutor says he has never seen before. “When the case first came into our office, it was bizarre and...
WNEM
'I had to clean up human remains:' Man who bought Latunski's home recounts experience
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. Jenny Geno and Patrick Curry discuss how the Saginaw Career Complex is developing new career pathways for manufacturing. #Sponsoredby Saginaw Career Complex. TV5 News Update: Friday morning, Dec. 16th. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Here's a look at...
Michigan man gets life sentence for 2019 killing, mutilation
CORUNNA, Mich. — A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the victim's mutilated body from the ceiling of his home was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. A Shiawassee County judge sentenced Mark Latunski, 53, to life in prison without the possibility of parole on a...
Michigan prisoner gets more time for killing white supremacist cellmate who tried raping him
SAGINAW, MI — Three years ago, an alleged white supremacist inmate of the Saginaw Correctional Facility attempted to rape his Black cellmate. The Black inmate, then 20, fought back and mortally wounded the older fellow prisoner in the process. As a result, he’s now had up to 30 years...
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells you exactly when to have your traveling done. There are some relatively small changes in the model data this morning and early afternoon. The changes aren’t big enough to make any significant changes to the forecast.
‘Tis the season: More scam calls making rounds in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Another set of scam calls are making their way around Bay City. The city issued a notice on Dec. 19 warning residents that Bay City utility customers are receiving scam calls that claim that their utility services will be shut off if their bill is not paid.
Man in custody for stealing Ottawa County fire truck
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a Wright Tallmadge Fire Department truck was stolen Saturday morning and driven to Grand Rapids.
Should tips be a bonus or the basis? Michigan restaurant industry divided on wage increases
Restauranteur Chris Andrus has no problem raising the minimum wage. His business, The Mitten Brewing Company, already did six months ago. The brewery was one of four Grand Rapids restaurants that pledged to raise their minimum wages to $15. What they didn’t do is eliminate the tipped wage. Instead, they boosted pay for back-of-the-house employees and installed a safety net for servers, promising to make up the difference if gratuities didn’t bring wages to $15 an hour.
