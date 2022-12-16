Read full article on original website
Cancelled Pokemon Spin-Off Details Revealed
Over the last 26 years, the Pokemon franchise has seen a huge number of spin-off games, and some of those spin-offs have even been popular enough to receive their own sequels. Such was the case for Pokemon Pinball, which debuted on Game Boy Color in 1999. The game received a sequel in the form of 2004's Pokemon Pinball: Ruby and Sapphire, and a third game was planned to coincide with Pokemon Diamond and Pearl in 2006. Word on the Nintendo DS game leaked back in 2021, but now new information has been revealed thanks to an interview with artist Matthew Nightingale, conducted by Did You Know Gaming.
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Valve Giving More Steam Decks Away for Free
Valve has made many legendary games and series over the years, including Half-Life, Portal, Counter-Strike, Dota, and Left 4 Dead. It's best known for its digital PC storefront Steam though, and now the Steam Deck as well, it's portable, handheld PC that brings Steam gaming on the go. As you may know, not only is the machine expensive, but even if you get an order in it may be a while before it's fulfilled. That said, if you don't have the money for a Steam Deck, well there's some good news: Valve is giving a few units away, free of charge.
Mass Effect 4 Detail Teases Big Return
We know next to nothing about the next Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many -- but there's growing speculation that it takes place after the events of the trilogy. Whether this will mean Commander Shepard will return, well the jury is still out. That said, it looks like the main baddie from the trilogy could be set to return in some capacity, or at least that's what the metadata of the N7-day teaser from November suggests or, more specifically, possibly suggests.
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
PS2 Cult Classic Coming Back With New PS5 Game This February
A PS2 cult classic is coming back with a new PS5 game this February. The PS2 is the best-selling PlayStation console to date for a few different reasons. The biggest is that many bought it primarily as a DVD player, however, it also had one of the greatest libraries of all time. Unfortunately, many games and series from this generation have been dormant for a long time, including Fantavision, but not for much longer.
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
New Microsoft Patent Has Xbox Series X Fans Worried About the Future
A new Microsoft patent has some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users worried about the future of gaming on both Xbox consoles. The patent in question is dubbed "Providing Personalized Content for Unintrusive Online Gaming Experience." What does "Personalized Content" mean? Well, in this instance it means ads. That's right, Microsoft has been exploring how to provide personalized ads in games.
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
Assassin's Creed Jade Leak Reveals First Gameplay
Assassin's Creed fans got their first look at a new experience in the series this week after Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay apparently leaked online. For those who may not recall, Assassin's Creed Jade (called "Codename Jade" by Ubisoft) was one of several games Ubisoft revealed months ago during its Assassin's Creed showcase. Jade is the mobile game Ubisoft has in the works, and while some may still wish that it wasn't a mobile game, others have expressed surprise following this leak at how much they liked what was seen in the leaked gameplay despite not being as fond of mobile titles.
Elden Ring Finally Goes on Sale for a Limited Time
Potential Elden Ring players who've been waiting on the game's price to drop are in luck: the game is finally on sale now through the PlayStation and Xbox marketplaces. It might've been on sale once or twice through third-party distributors in the past (on PC, particularly), but now, you can get it through the official channels. The discount isn't half bad either since the game's been marked down to $41.99 through both retailers which takes $18 off the normal price of the game.
Xbox Finally Getting One of 2022's Best Games
One of the best games that released throughout the entirety of 2022 will finally be playable on Xbox platforms soon enough. As a whole, 2022 was a bit of a down year for those on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. While there were some solid third-party releases on the Xbox platform this year with titles like High On Life, Elden Ring, and Persona 5 Royal, Microsoft definitely fell short on the first-party front. Despite this new game in question still not being of the first-party variety, its arrival should still make for a strong start on Xbox in the coming year.
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
New PS5 Game Teased by Demon's Souls Developer
Bluepoint Games seems to be dropping hints about an unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The studio has released a new image celebrating the holiday season, with four gifts, only three of which are unwrapped. The three unwrapped gifts are connected to games that Bluepoint has worked on. The team developed the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, and also served in a support capacity on God of War Ragnarok. All three of those games are represented by gifts in the image, while the fourth would seem to indicate a game that has yet to be announced. Clearly the team has something to announce in 2023!
8 Things You Might Not Know About Your PS5’s DualSense Controller
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You will probably agree that one of the most innovative and impressive aspects of the PS5 is its DualSense controller. The controller does not just look and feel great, but it’s packed with amazing features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone— we bet you knew this already.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 December 19 Patch Notes Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 both have a new update waiting for players to download and we know everything this update -- which is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- does thanks to the official patch notes, which not just reveal everything the update does, but goes into detail. Unfortunately, what we don't know is the file size of the update, however, the content and length of the patch notes suggest a smaller file size, which in turn suggests a quicker download. Yet again, you never know with Call of Duty file sizes.
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
PlayStation's New Freebie Is For a Game Not Even Out Yet
PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.
Epic Games Store Makes Popular LEGO Game Completely Free
A popular LEGO video game is now completely free to download for the next 24 hours on the Epic Games Store. For the better part of the remainder of 2022, Epic's PC storefront is giving a new video game away to users on a daily basis. And while this promotion has already included titles like Wolfenstein: The New Order, Sable, and Horizon Chase Turbo, today's new offer might be the best we've seen so far.
