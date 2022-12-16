ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Manchester City and Liverpool officials meet to discuss improving fan relations

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qbH3_0jlBlzXi00

Manchester City and Liverpool officials have met to discuss improving relations between both sets of fans ahead of next week’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The last few years have seen a number of unsavoury incidents occur between supporters at meetings between the two Premier League rivals.

Liverpool’s win at Anfield in October was marred by offensive graffiti about Hillsborough being written on the concourses of the away section, while there was also allegations of chanting about the 1989 disaster in which 97 fans died.

City also claimed coins had been thrown at their coaching staff – although a Liverpool investigation failed to find any evidence – and one of their buses had been damaged on leaving Anfield.

In 2018 the City team coach was targeted with bottles and other items on its arrival for a Champions League quarter-final.

A meeting between fan groups City Matters – City’s elected fan network – and Liverpool Supporters Board last month was attended by officials from both clubs in the hope of a ending such incidents ahead of Thursday’s League Cup tie.

“Over the past five or six seasons, our matches have been some of the most entertaining in the world,” said a joint statement from the groups.

“However, we can’t ignore the recent poor behaviour from a small number of fans on both sides, which has often overshadowed the results and the quality of football on show.

“That’s why we were pleased to sit down with both clubs to improve relations and make commitments to working together to improve fan behaviour at future matches.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steve Cooper wanted more from Nottingham Forest in win over Blackburn

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper felt his side could have been more “ruthless and aggressive” in the 4-1 victory over Blackburn in the Carabao Cup.Wales international Brennan Johnson fired the visitors in front from the penalty spot, and the Reds could have had a few more but for goalkeeper Aynsley Pears making five saves in the first period.Scott Wharton’s glancing header brought Blackburn level at the break, but Forest turned on the style in the second half.Jesse Lingard put the away side back in front with a deflected free-kick and Forest set up their first quarter-final in the competition since...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola will not tone down touchline reactions in emotional moments

Pep Guardiola claims he cannot be expected to act like a statue on the touchline against Liverpool.The Manchester City manager recognises the importance of behaving responsibly in light of the two clubs’ attempts to defuse tensions in their growing rivalry.Ahead of Thursday’s Carabao Cup clash at the Etihad Stadium, senior figures at both of the north-west powerhouses have made a joint plea to supporters to guard against unacceptable behaviour.This comes after Liverpool’s win over City at Anfield in October was overshadowed by a number of unsavoury incidents both on and off the field.Guardiola acknowledges the managers have a role to...
The Independent

Marcus Rashford maintains flying form on return as Manchester United see off Burnley

If it is a time of year for Christians to celebrate, Christian Eriksen has had little to savour this month. He must have imagined his first game of December would be in the last 16 of the World Cup for Denmark, not the last 16 of the Carabao Cup for Manchester United. But, after the anti-climax of underachievement on the global stage, he at least set United on the path to a less prestigious trophy. He may have dreamt of facing Argentina; instead he struck against Burnley.A scorer of three goals in Qatar, Marcus Rashford maintained his fine form, capping...
The Independent

Mikel Arteta rallies Arsenal for ‘unprecedented’ title opportunity

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta called for his side to embrace their “unprecedented” opportunity to clinch their first Premier League title since 2004.The Gunners led the league as the top flight paused for the World Cup, and will return to action on Boxing Day when they host West Ham under the lights.Their league-leading form has created an electric atmosphere at the Emirates, but Arteta insisted his side’s title hopes were grounded in more than just the increasingly vocal expressions of optimism from supporters.“It’s not just a feeling, it’s as well facts and the stats are supporting that the team is deserving...
The Independent

Frida Maanum nets hat-trick as Arsenal hammer Zurich in Champions League

Frida Maanum hit a hat-trick and picked up an assist as Arsenal secured top spot in Group C of the Champions League with a 9-1 triumph over hosts Zurich.It was a dominant display from the visitors from start to finish against a side who denied the Gunners a clean sheet through Fabienne Humm’s second-half penalty.Caitlin Foord and Stina Blackstenius both bagged braces, Kim Little fired home from the spot and substitute Mana Iwabuchi added a late effort of her own.Arsenal now need to wait until February 10 to discover who they have drawn in the quarter-final.Jonas Eidevall’s side had already...
The Independent

Manchester United and Forest progress but Brighton shocked by Charlton

Marcus Rashford scored a superb solo effort as Manchester United moved into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford.Returning to action after the World Cup – and for their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure – United went ahead in the 27th minute through a close-range finish from Christian Eriksen.The advantage was then doubled 12 minutes into the second half when Rashford, scorer of three goals for England in Qatar, darted from his own half into the visitors’ box before drilling into the net.*Everyone* appreciated that @MarcusRashford goal 🫶#MUFC || #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/xIJM5ELegr— Manchester United...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Burnley LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction United reach quarter-finals

Manchester United got their season back underway with a comfortable win against Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s men comfortably saw off a determined Burnley side with the Championship leaders unable to match the intensity of the Premier League side. Christian Eriksen made use of United’s prolonged pressure in the first half and finished off a fine move set up by right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United slacked off after going in front but Burnley failed to punish the Red Devils for their mistakes and paid for their lack of a clinical edge when...
The Independent

Charlton stun Brighton to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals after shootout win

Three days after Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina, his Brighton team-mates were on the wrong end of a penalty shoot-out defeat.The stakes may not have been quite so high, but nonetheless the Premier League Seagulls came a cropper at League One Charlton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.While Mac Allister partied in Buenos Aires, having been given a fortnight off following his heroics in Qatar, the rest of the Brighton team faced a far less appealing trip to chilly south-east London as domestic football resumed.And when Addicks keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer saved Moises Caicedo’s penalty,...
The Independent

He’s in great form – Erik ten Hag full of praise for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag heaped praise on Marcus Rashford after the England forward scored an excellent solo effort in the 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Burnley.United doubled their lead 12 minutes into the second half when Rashford, scorer of three goals during the World Cup, went on a run taking the ball from his own half to the visitors’ box and drilled it into the net.That followed a 27th-minute close-range finish from Christian Eriksen, another of the various players on show for United that had been at the World Cup, as Ten Hag’s men secured a place in...
The Independent

When is the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw this week?

The Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this week as domestic football returns following the World Cup, with a host of top clubs in action. The standout tie is Manchester City - who beat Chelsea in the third round - hosting Liverpool as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp meet in the League Cup for the very first time. Elsewhere, Manchester United host Championship leaders Burnley. Despite the lack of game time in recent weeks, it was the Premier League sides who all advanced to the quarter-finals on Tuesday night. Wolves defeated Gillingham, Southampton came from behind to beat Lincoln,...
The Independent

The year of the Lionesses: How England changed football and won 2022

As England prepared to play Spain in the quarter-finals of the Euros, Sarina Wiegman gathered her team and asked them a question. “You’ve got 10 days to change your life,” she said. “Do you want it or not?” Five months later, as the year draws to a close, even Wiegman could not have foreseen the impact England’s victory has created, and not only for them. It was not just their own lives the Lionesses were changing.This has been their year. At the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year awards on Wednesday night, the Lionesses completed a resounding hat-trick of...
The Independent

Roberto De Zerbi says sorry to Brighton fans after shock Carabao Cup exit

Roberto De Zerbi apologised to the travelling Brighton fans after his side’s Carabao Cuppenalty shoot-out defeat at Charlton.Three days after Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina, his team-mates were on the wrong end of spot-kicks after a goalless draw.The stakes may not have been quite so high, but nonetheless it was League One Charlton who reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.While Mac Allister partied in Buenos Aires, having been given a fortnight off following his heroics in Qatar, the rest of the Brighton team faced a far less appealing trip to chilly south-east London...
The Independent

Beth Mead: From Olympic heartache to England star and Sports Personality award

Beth Mead’s 2022 was an emphatic case of a player bouncing back.The summer of 2021 was a hugely disappointing time for the Arsenal forward, with Hege Riise having left her out of the Great Britain squad that headed to the Tokyo Olympics.A year later, shortly after being named in Sarina Wiegman’s England squad for the upcoming home European Championship, a very much in-form Mead spoke of having “channelled the negative energy into positive energy”.The 2021-22 season had seen her register 14 goals and 19 assists in 40 appearances for the Gunners, and score 12 times in 10 England matches under...
The Independent

Euro 2022 golden boot winner Beth Mead caps memorable year with SPOTY win

England forward Beth Mead capped a memorable 2022 by being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the achievements of the Arsenal forward during what has been a stellar 12 months.Lionesses roar on home soilSarina Wiegman’s side captured the imagination of an expectant home nation and delivered as England surged to European Championship glory this summer. Attendance records were broken through the tournament, with a crowd of 87,192 – the biggest for any Euros game, men’s or women’s – at Wembley when England beat Germany 2-1 in the final through Chloe...
The Independent

Argentina's government defends truncated World Cup parade

Argentina’s government on Wednesday defended the mammoth parade held to welcome home the World Cup winners even though the event was abruptly cut short amid organizational chaos.After days of high-profile activity, team captain Lionel Messi and most of the other members of the national soccer squad were largely staying out of sight and spending time with family and friends.There had been speculation that Rosario, Argentina’s third-largest city, would put on its own celebration for hometown hero Messi. But after Tuesday’s chaos in Buenos Aires, where millions swamped the streets eager to get a glimpse of the winning team, officials...
The Independent

Sports Personality of the Year LIVE: Latest updates and results as Beth Mead wins award ahead of Ben Stokes

England footballer Beth Mead has been voted 2022’s Sports Personality of the Year after playing a starring role in the Lionesses’ stunning European Championships victory this summer.Mead becomes the first female footballer to win the award following England’s first major international title in 66 years, with the Lionesses defeating Germany in a thrilling final in front of 86,000 at Wembley Stadium.Mead scored six goals at the Euros, picking up the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards, and was the overwhelming favourite to win the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year prize.Ben Stokes finished second with Eve Muirhead...
The Independent

Beth Mead wins Sports Personality of the Year after England’s Euro 2022 triumph

England footballer Beth Mead has been voted 2022’s Sports Personality of the Year after playing a starring role in the Lionesses’ stunning European Championships victory this summer. Mead becomes the first female footballer to win the award following England’s first major international title in 66 years, with the Lionesses defeating Germany in a thrilling final in front of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium. Mead scored six goals at the Euros, picking up the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards, and was the overwhelming favourite to win the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year prize.Mead’s award completed a hat-trick...
The Independent

England’s Lionesses win Team of the Year at Sports Personality Awards

England’s Lionesses have been named Team of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards following their groundbreaking success at the European Championships this summer.Sarina Wiegman’s side defeated Germany in a thrilling final in front of 87,000 at Wembley Stadium as England won their first major international title in 66 years.In a momentous moment for women’s sport in the UK, England’s victory was also watched by a TV audience of 17 million in the UK, while the Lionesses were praised for using their platform to demand for equal access to sport for girls in schools. Led...
The Independent

The Independent

987K+
Followers
317K+
Post
502M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy