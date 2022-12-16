The 2022 Gasparilla Bowl features the 7-5 Wake Forest Demon Deacons against the 6-6 Missouri Tigers. Here is the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl preview. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5) Wake Forest took a step back after last year’s remarkable season. They fell short of preseason expectations after a tough 1-4 stretch to finish off the season. The highlights of the season were wins against respectable Liberty and Syracuse as well as a road win against ranked Florida State. Most of their losses were competitive and all to teams that reached at least eight wins.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO