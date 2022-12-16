ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reality Tea

Kate Chastain Shares The Bravolebrity That Inspired Her To Be A “Cool” Mom

By Justin S
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaA6K_0jlBlSbr00

She’s not a regular mom. She’s a cool mom! Or, at least, that’s what Kate Chastain is aspiring for. The Below Deck alum and Chief Stew extraordinaire just announced that she’s pregnant with her first child . While she still has a few months before the baby makes its big debut, the 39-year-old revealed to E! News that a fellow Bravolebrity has already inspired her future parenting style.

Kate , who’s expecting her first child in March 2023, chatted with E! News while promoting her upcoming Peacock competition series, The Traitors . “I feel so great,” she shared. “I have my own little baby traitor holding me hostage for four more months.”

The former Below Deck star went on to say that “so many people from across the Bravo landscape” have congratulated her on the exciting pregnancy news, but it’s Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset that has been her biggest source of mommy inspo.

RELATED: Kate Chastain Shades Below Deck Mediterranean’s Natasha Webb, Says She’s “Awful” At Her Job

MJ from Shahs , she’s so sweet,” Kate shared. “The first time I met her, she had just had her little baby, and she came and picked me up at my hotel. We went out to dinner, she brought that baby with us, sat at the restaurant, had a margarita and some chips and salsa. I think, ‘Really? Are you nervous to be a mom?’ No, MJ made it look so cool and easy,” Kate stated. “So, I’m excited.”

Although MJ has set the blueprint for “how to be a cool mom,” Kate plans to raise her child alone, and she recognizes that it won’t always be as easy as some parents make it look. Even the coolest of moms have their moments.

“Honestly, I like sleeping in, and I’m also kind of lazy and selfish, so I feel like that’s gonna be an adjustment,” Kate quipped. “But I just figure if I love this child as much as I love my dog, everything will be fine, and people are assuring me that I will.”

TELL US – DO YOU HAVE ANY WORDS OF ADVICE FOR KATE AS SHE PREPARES TO BE A FIRST-TIME MOM? IS THERE A BRAVOLEBRITY THAT YOU TAKE PARENTING INSPIRATION FROM?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Kate Chastain Shares The Bravolebrity That Inspired Her To Be A “Cool” Mom appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live

If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
bravotv.com

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding

The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
HollywoodLife

Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Files For Divorce Again After He Denies Cheating On Her

Jesse James, the former husband of actress Sandra Bullock, is seemingly headed for divorce once again. Just a day after his current wife Bonnie Rotten filed for divorce the first then motioned to stop the move — she once again decided to refile for the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 6 per TMZ, who also said that the move took place hours after she decided to move back into their home. Bonnie, 29, is currently five months pregnant with his child. The pair wed in a backyard Texas wedding in June 2022.
TEXAS STATE
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs And Jackie Goldschneider Joke That Teresa Giudice Has A “New Lapdog” On Season 13 Of Real Housewives Of New Jersey

As each day passes, more and more news surrounding the Real Housewives of New Jersey breaks and sends people like me into a frenzy! Not only will we have the upcoming drama surrounding Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga, but it sounds like we’ll also have a shift in the dynamics. Finally! During Page […] The post Margaret Josephs And Jackie Goldschneider Joke That Teresa Giudice Has A “New Lapdog” On Season 13 Of Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW JERSEY STATE
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
The Independent

Brooke Shields tells her daughters she can’t cook on holidays because she’s ‘busy doing Christmas movies’

Brooke Shields has shared the amusing response she gives her two daughters when they ask why she doesn’t cook during the holidays.The model, 57, opened up about the complaints she fields from her children during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday, where she revealed that her daughters Grier, 16, and Rowan, 19, are “always complaining” that she doesn’t cook.“They’re always complaining to me. ‘How come you don’t cook? Other mothers cook,’” Shields told host Rachael Ray.The actor then shared the way she handles the complaint, with Shields revealing that she reminds her children she’s busy creating...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Shocks Fans With Astonishing Fasting-Based Weight Loss: 'They Both Look Very Unhealthy'

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar have recently embarked on a strict weight loss journey, but fans took to social media to voice concerns about the television personalities' new looks. Jim Bob first spoke openly about his relationship with food and his struggles with his weight on their family's blog in an entry shared on Tuesday, November 22, days before Thanksgiving. "Over the past decade and a half, I have made some unhealthy food choices. We’ve traveled quite a bit as a family, and it was easy to eat a lot of fast food," he explained, noting that, "while it...
People

Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy