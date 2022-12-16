U.S. House Jan. 6 panel plans to release report, issue criminal referrals week of Dec. 19

Read full article on original website
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are publicly fighting over Kevin McCarthy
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid to be the next speaker of the narrowly divided House is imperiled by a handful of Republicans who say they won't vote for him. Allies have started wearing "O.K." buttons — signifying "Only Kevin," not tepid support for his speakership bid — but the Never Kevin caucus has stood firm so far. McCarthy is holding up committee assignments until after a speaker is elected, presumably as leverage over GOP holdouts, but that has caused its own problematic paralysis for the incoming Republican majority, Politico reports. It has also driven a wedge between two sophomore...
Froma Harrop: DeSantis passes the Kool-Aid to GOP
Ron DeSantis has earned some recent notoriety for casting doubt on the COVID-19 vaccines and attacking the experts who happen to know about them. “It seems like our medical establishment never wanted to be honest with people about the potential drawbacks,” the Florida governor said in his nasal whine. “So why can’t our medical establishment acknowledge that? Why the deception? Why have they continued to do this for two years?” ...
