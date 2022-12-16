ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska target decommits from ACC program after visiting Huskers

Kyron Jones might end up in the B1G after all. Jones decommitted from N.C. State Monday prior to the start of Wednesday’s Early Signing Period. The 3-star running back recruit has been linked to both Georgia and Nebraska following December visits to each campus. An explosive runner from Charlotte,...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'

It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
GAINESVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to horrible Ohio State news

A freshman Ohio State lineman shared tragic and terrible news on Monday. Avery Henry, a Buckeyes offensive lineman, shared horrible news that he was diagnosed with cancer. Henry tweeted the news himself on his account. He said, “This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!”
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kadyn Proctor, 5-star OT out of Iowa, announces signing details for Early Signing Period

Kadyn Proctor, the 5-star offensive tackle from Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa has announced he will be signing with the school of his choice on Wednesday. On Monday evening, Proctor took to Twitter to tweet that he will be signing at 8:45 a.m. CT on Wednesday at Southeast Polk’s auditorium. Proctor, a 6-foot-7 and 330-pound high school senior, is currently committed to playing at Iowa, but also is considering Alabama and Oregon as his top choices.
DES MOINES, IA
WolverineDigest

Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe

Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue loses starting defensive lineman to trasnfer portal

Branson Deen won’t be sticking around to play for Ryan Walters in 2023. Deen announced Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with his next program thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver granted to all players in 2020. A...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday. Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion. Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jyaire Hill, 4-star B1G target out of Illinois, sets top 5 and commitment date

Jyaire Hill is one of the top players out of Illinois for the class of 2023. On Monday, he cut down his potential list of programs to a top 5 group. Out of the B1G, Hill kept Bret Bielema’s Illinois program and Purdue under new head coach Ryan Walters in his top 5. Kentucky, Missouri and Florida rounded out the rest of the group.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, reveals commitment decision

Malachi Coleman’s recruitment took a winding path. On Early Signing Day, Coleman officially revealed his final decision for his 2023 decision. At the end of the day, Coleman announced he is staying true to Nebraska, committing once again to the Huskers and the staff of head coach Matt Rhule. Coleman is a 4-star prospect and the top player out of Nebraska for the cycle.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school

Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kris Murray receives injury update, timeline for potential return per coach Fran McCaffery

Kris Murray’s 2022 season is going pretty well outside of a few injury issues. Murray missed the B1G opener against Wisconsin on Dec. 11 with a lower-body injury. Fran McCaffery cleared the air at Tuesday’s presser on when Iowa fans can expect Murray to be back from injury while setting the Iowa star’s status. McCaffery stated that Murray is listed as day-to-day and could potentially make his return on Dec. 29, when the Hawkeyes play Nebraska in Lincoln.
WISCONSIN STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands 3-star lineman for 2023 class

Jason Maciejczak is headed to the FBS level after all. Maciejczak, a 3-star lineman from Pierre (S.D.) announced Monday that he would be committing to Nebraska as a member of the 2023 class. Prior to this week, Maciejczak was expected to head to FCS North Dakota. Listed as a defensive...
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football receives pledge from in-state 2023 DE

Iowa added a commit to its 2023 class on Monday. Ryan Kuennen announced that he’ll be staying in the state of Iowa. Kuennen is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a DE that is unrated by 247Sports. The other school that sent Kuennen an offer was Northern Illinois.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
NEW MEXICO STATE

