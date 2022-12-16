Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring Within Conference
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle will be playing in the Big Ten next season, but it won't be for the Hoosiers. On Tuesday, the senior QB announced that he has committed to Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. "Excited for the future," Tuttle tweeted. "#GoBlue." This is the second...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska target decommits from ACC program after visiting Huskers
Kyron Jones might end up in the B1G after all. Jones decommitted from N.C. State Monday prior to the start of Wednesday’s Early Signing Period. The 3-star running back recruit has been linked to both Georgia and Nebraska following December visits to each campus. An explosive runner from Charlotte,...
Look: Paul Finebaum Calls 1 Major Program A 'Disaster'
It's safe to say that ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum isn't the biggest fan of one SEC program at the moment. The longtime ESPN college football analyst, known to many as the voice of the SEC, believes the Florida Gators had a "disaster" of a season. Finebaum explained his...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to horrible Ohio State news
A freshman Ohio State lineman shared tragic and terrible news on Monday. Avery Henry, a Buckeyes offensive lineman, shared horrible news that he was diagnosed with cancer. Henry tweeted the news himself on his account. He said, “This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!”
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck: Minnesota 'axed' Wisconsin's negative recruiting of Gopher commit heading into Early Signing Day
PJ Fleck is working on putting together the finishing touches for Minnesota’s 2023 recruiting class. During his Early Signing Day press conference, Fleck also took a shot at Minnesota’s archrival. According to Fleck, Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu...
saturdaytradition.com
Kadyn Proctor, 5-star OT out of Iowa, announces signing details for Early Signing Period
Kadyn Proctor, the 5-star offensive tackle from Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa has announced he will be signing with the school of his choice on Wednesday. On Monday evening, Proctor took to Twitter to tweet that he will be signing at 8:45 a.m. CT on Wednesday at Southeast Polk’s auditorium. Proctor, a 6-foot-7 and 330-pound high school senior, is currently committed to playing at Iowa, but also is considering Alabama and Oregon as his top choices.
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue loses starting defensive lineman to trasnfer portal
Branson Deen won’t be sticking around to play for Ryan Walters in 2023. Deen announced Monday that he would be entering the transfer portal. He will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with his next program thanks to the COVID-19 eligibility waiver granted to all players in 2020. A...
Ohio State Quarterback Devin Brown Announces His Decision
Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown firmly put an end to any transfer speculation on Tuesday. Brown, a four-star freshman who has been the subject of rumors that he's looking to leave, announced that he's returning to OSU in amusing fashion. Brown posted the famous scene from Rounders featuring Matt Damon...
saturdaytradition.com
Jyaire Hill, 4-star B1G target out of Illinois, sets top 5 and commitment date
Jyaire Hill is one of the top players out of Illinois for the class of 2023. On Monday, he cut down his potential list of programs to a top 5 group. Out of the B1G, Hill kept Bret Bielema’s Illinois program and Purdue under new head coach Ryan Walters in his top 5. Kentucky, Missouri and Florida rounded out the rest of the group.
saturdaytradition.com
Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, reveals commitment decision
Malachi Coleman’s recruitment took a winding path. On Early Signing Day, Coleman officially revealed his final decision for his 2023 decision. At the end of the day, Coleman announced he is staying true to Nebraska, committing once again to the Huskers and the staff of head coach Matt Rhule. Coleman is a 4-star prospect and the top player out of Nebraska for the cycle.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school
Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray receives injury update, timeline for potential return per coach Fran McCaffery
Kris Murray’s 2022 season is going pretty well outside of a few injury issues. Murray missed the B1G opener against Wisconsin on Dec. 11 with a lower-body injury. Fran McCaffery cleared the air at Tuesday’s presser on when Iowa fans can expect Murray to be back from injury while setting the Iowa star’s status. McCaffery stated that Murray is listed as day-to-day and could potentially make his return on Dec. 29, when the Hawkeyes play Nebraska in Lincoln.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces starting QB, full depth chart for Music City Bowl appearance
Iowa announces its starting quarterback and the full depth chart, ahead of Music City Bowl. Iowa football will have a new starting quarterback for its bowl game, following Spencer Petras’ injury in the season finale against Nebraska. Backup QB Alex Padilla is also in the transfer portal. On Tuesday,...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule discusses landing Malachi Coleman as key piece for Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class
Matt Rhule is off to a good start. The recently hired Nebraska head coach secured a big signing with the addition of 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect played wide receiver and defensive end at Lincoln East High School in Nebraska. Coleman is listed as the 63rd overall...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands 3-star lineman for 2023 class
Jason Maciejczak is headed to the FBS level after all. Maciejczak, a 3-star lineman from Pierre (S.D.) announced Monday that he would be committing to Nebraska as a member of the 2023 class. Prior to this week, Maciejczak was expected to head to FCS North Dakota. Listed as a defensive...
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football receives pledge from in-state 2023 DE
Iowa added a commit to its 2023 class on Monday. Ryan Kuennen announced that he’ll be staying in the state of Iowa. Kuennen is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a DE that is unrated by 247Sports. The other school that sent Kuennen an offer was Northern Illinois.
NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com released his latest college basketball top 25 rankings. There's been a lot of movement in the top 25 over the past week, given several notable results across the college basketball landscape.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota lands transfer commitment from former North Carolina edge rusher
Chris Collins has a new home for the 2023 season. The former North Carolina pass rusher committed to Minnesota Monday after electing to enter the transfer portal following the Tar Heels’ 9-4 season. Collins will have 1 year of eligibility remaining with the Golden Gophers. Collins appeared in 46...
