Anaheim, CA

'Disney on Ice' comes to Orange County

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 5 days ago

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KNX) - It is opening weekend for Disney on Ice "Road Trip Adventures" in Anaheim at the Honda Center.

This will be the largest show ever produced by 'Disney on Ice' and it will be the first time it is back on the west coast since the start of the pandemic.

Fans of all ages get a chance to travel to ocean with Moana and all the way to the pride lands with Simba.

There will also be several opportunities for members of the audience to come out on the ice to play games and interact with some of the characters.

"We have over 40 different Disney characters in the show, with stories from classic to contemporary, " said Tristian, Touring Manager.

It will be at the Honda Center in Anaheim through Monday, December 12th.

