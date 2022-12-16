ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

wpxz1041fm.com

PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED

PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

All-time snow records in northeast and central PA

(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE

A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
HOMER CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Schools announce early dismissals Thursday

Knoch, Seneca Valley and Freeport Area school districts have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 22. Students of Knoch High School and Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. The kindergarten schedule will be as follows: morning session, 8:55 a.m. to...
WTAJ

Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023

(WTAJ) — The Holidays are here and 2022 is winding down, but there’s still plenty of hunting taking place in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s hunting license year isn’t even halfway over, and there’s plenty of action in the coming weeks and months. The final deer seasons of 2022-2023 kick off Dec. 26, running alongside many small game […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Indiana County, PA

Nestled along the foothills of the picturesque Allegheny Mountains is Indiana County, a region filled with quaint towns and historic destinations. Indiana County is located in the heart of the western portion of Pennsylvania and is also known as the "Christmas Tree Capital of the World." Established in 1803, the...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Free Narcan Distribution Set for Dec. 28

WARREN, Pa. – Forest Warren Human Services, Deerfield Behavioral Health, and Family Services of Warren County will be hosting a Narcan distribution on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from noon – 5 p.m. at the Jefferson DeFrees Family Center Wetmore Room. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Commissioners file lawsuit over county jail construction

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners announced that renovations to the county jail revealed there might have been deceptive practices involved when a bond beam was not installed. The county recently announced that they hired D’Amico Law Offices LLC, Pittsburgh, to represent the county and file the litigation. Through an examination of the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map

We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
HARRISBURG, PA

