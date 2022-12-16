Read full article on original website
wpxz1041fm.com
PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED
PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
All-time snow records in northeast and central PA
(WBRE/WYOU) — With December 21 as the official start of winter, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of all-time records of snowfall in northeast and central Pennsylvania. The National Centers for Environmental Information collects snowfall calculations from each county inside the commonwealth. Below is a list encompassing each county’s largest single-day snowfalls since 1894. County Date […]
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE
A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
yourdailylocal.com
Council Appreciative of County Support for Riverfront Project; Supports Potential Additional Features
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Riverfront Development project received another boost last week when the county pledged additional monies. The commissioners approved an additional $250,000 in American Rescue Plan dollars on top of a prior allocation of $500,000. The extra $250,000 assures that no loan proceeds will be used...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew's unforced error
In 2019, when running for office, Doug Chew made a loud and proud campaign promise. Send him to the courthouse as a Westmoreland County commissioner, and he would take 60% of his paycheck and donate it to the drug court. The people listened. They gave him the job. Like other...
cranberryeagle.com
Schools announce early dismissals Thursday
Knoch, Seneca Valley and Freeport Area school districts have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 22. Students of Knoch High School and Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m., and elementary school students will dismiss at 1:25 p.m. The kindergarten schedule will be as follows: morning session, 8:55 a.m. to...
Pennsylvania hunting opportunities still open into 2023
(WTAJ) — The Holidays are here and 2022 is winding down, but there’s still plenty of hunting taking place in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania’s hunting license year isn’t even halfway over, and there’s plenty of action in the coming weeks and months. The final deer seasons of 2022-2023 kick off Dec. 26, running alongside many small game […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Indiana County, PA
Nestled along the foothills of the picturesque Allegheny Mountains is Indiana County, a region filled with quaint towns and historic destinations. Indiana County is located in the heart of the western portion of Pennsylvania and is also known as the "Christmas Tree Capital of the World." Established in 1803, the...
Another Cash 5 jackpot winner in Allegheny County
Another Cash 5 winning ticket has been sold locally in Allegheny County. A ticket sold for Monday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-7-17-18-39 to win the $250,000 jackpot.
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
Traffic signal upgrades will restrict traffic in North Huntingdon, Penn Township
Traffic signal improvements along Route 30 in North Huntingdon will cause single-lane restrictions, as needed, beginning on Wednesday and continuing over six months. Three intersections in Penn Township will see similar work as part of the PennDOT project. Upgrades to signals and to signal timing will occur between 9 a.m....
explore venango
Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Deer Carcass, Crashes into Guide Rail Along Route 8
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old man was killed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say...
yourdailylocal.com
Free Narcan Distribution Set for Dec. 28
WARREN, Pa. – Forest Warren Human Services, Deerfield Behavioral Health, and Family Services of Warren County will be hosting a Narcan distribution on Wednesday, Dec. 28, from noon – 5 p.m. at the Jefferson DeFrees Family Center Wetmore Room. NARCAN® Nasal Spray is a prescription medicine used for...
CBS News
Pennsylvania's gas tax to rise in 2023
Act 89 of 2013 mandates the tax increases to pay for road and bridge projects. KDKA's Briana Smith has the details.
Clearfield Commissioners file lawsuit over county jail construction
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners announced that renovations to the county jail revealed there might have been deceptive practices involved when a bond beam was not installed. The county recently announced that they hired D’Amico Law Offices LLC, Pittsburgh, to represent the county and file the litigation. Through an examination of the […]
Bucks County Public High Schools Go to the Head of the Class in Top 50 Pennsylvania Ranking
Central Bucks High School - East was among one of Pennsylvania's best schools for 2022. Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2022 Best Public High Schools...
Will Pa. see a white Christmas in 2022? Check the snowfall map
We’ll get to the white Christmas answer right away: Maybe. It’s not supposed to snow in central Pennsylvania this weekend, Christmas Eve and Day, but it is supposed to be bitterly cold, with highs maybe hitting 20 degrees F. However, since there’s a chance of snow Friday and no chance for it to melt, the ground could be festive white on Dec. 25.
