Indiana basketball snapped their two-game losing streak with a dominant 96-72 win over Elon on Tuesday night in Bloomington without some key players. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers already knew they would be without Xavier Johnson in this game after he went down in the first half of the Kansas game with an apparent foot injury. Knowing they were short-handed, Trayce Jackson-Davis (precautionary reasons) and Jordan Geronimo (dislocated finger) were both held out of this contest, which allowed others to step up.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO