SDSU & USD College Hoops Change Tip-Times

The second game of the Summit League season for the SDSU Jackrabbit women's team will tip off earlier than originally scheduled due to the impending winter storm. The Lady Jacks will now host Kansas City at 12:00 PM in Brookings on Wednesday. The South Dakota State-Kansas City men's contest in...
