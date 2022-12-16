ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

Suspended Mass. State Police Troopers Continue Push to Be Reinstated

The Massachusetts State Police union is in its second day of arbitration hearings to try to get seven troopers back on the force after they were suspended in connection with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The troopers were suspended without pay under a mandate Gov. Charlie Baker signed in August 2021...
NECN

Vt. Community Members Work to Combat Anti-Trans Messages

Community members in Burlington, Vermont are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
BURLINGTON, VT

