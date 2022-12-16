Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Suspended Mass. State Police Troopers Continue Push to Be Reinstated
The Massachusetts State Police union is in its second day of arbitration hearings to try to get seven troopers back on the force after they were suspended in connection with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The troopers were suspended without pay under a mandate Gov. Charlie Baker signed in August 2021...
NECN
Vt. Community Members Work to Combat Anti-Trans Messages
Community members in Burlington, Vermont are working to blunt the impact of rhetoric from stickers they view as hurtful to transgender neighbors. “It’s protecting our trans and queer youth,” Olivia Taylor said of her mission to go out every Tuesday with neighbors to scour parts of Burlington, looking for stickers that question the validity of transgender identities.
NECN
With Federal Broadband Grants Pending, Vermonters Urged to Check for FCC Errors
The state of Vermont is calling on the FCC to clean up its broadband data, which relies on information supplied by telecom providers. The state worries errors in the data could cost small communities millions of federal dollars they’ll need to extend high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved areas.
NECN
Dropping a Check or Cash in the Mail? You Might Want to Avoid Those Blue USPS Boxes
Thieves are targeting the big blue United State Postal Service mailboxes in at least two Massachusetts towns, and if you've mailed a check in one of them, your bank account information could be compromised. On Monday, Needham police warned that they were investigating reports of potential mail thefts from boxes...
NECN
Vermont Family's Missing Cat Found Safe 5 Months Later in Connecticut
A cat that was missing for five months has been found safe and she is back home with her owners, just before Christmas. It's all thanks to the woman who noticed the cat and a persistent animal control team that was able to set a trap with food that lured the hungry animal in.
NECN
Connecticut College Basketball Player Shot, Killed in New Jersey
A freshman basketball player at Post University has died after he was shot in New Jersey over the weekend. Police said 20-year-old Philip Urban, of Manalapan, New Jersey, was shot in Hopewell Township on Saturday. Officers were called to the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve around 7 p.m. When they arrived,...
