Denver, CO

This Colorado City Is One Of The Most Fun Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone has their own brand of fun, and the same can be said about cities . The most engaging cities, however, have a little something for everyone. If these destinations have plenty of activities and tourist spots, you don't have to compromise with friends, family, or even yourself.

If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S. The website states, "To help Americans find the cities with the greatest number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics. They range from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries."

One Colorado broke into the Top 15, and it's Denver ! The Mile High City is known for its historic landmarks, wonderful neighborhoods, critically-acclaimed restaurants and breweries, museums, and much more.

These are the Top 15 most fun cities in America, according to WalletHub :

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Miami, Florida
  4. Atlanta, Georgia
  5. New Orleans, Louisiana
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Honolulu, Hawaii
  9. New York, New York
  10. Chicago, Illinois
  11. Cincinnati, Ohio
  12. Tampa, Florida
  13. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  14. Portland, Oregon
  15. Denver, Colorado

Check out the full report on WalletHub 's website.

97.3 KBCO

