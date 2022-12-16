Read full article on original website
Nebraska adds pledge from 4-star pass-rusher out of Texas prior to Early Signing Period
Nebraska is adding another premier name prior to Wednesday’s Early Signing Period. Princewill Umanmielen, a 4-star edge rusher from Manor (TX), officially pledged his commitment to the Huskers Monday afternoon via his Twitter account. Umanmielen is currently listed as 247Sports’ No. 27 edge rusher recruit for the 2023 cycle.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska target decommits from ACC program after visiting Huskers
Kyron Jones might end up in the B1G after all. Jones decommitted from N.C. State Monday prior to the start of Wednesday’s Early Signing Period. The 3-star running back recruit has been linked to both Georgia and Nebraska following December visits to each campus. An explosive runner from Charlotte,...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck: Minnesota 'axed' Wisconsin's negative recruiting of Gopher commit heading into Early Signing Day
PJ Fleck is working on putting together the finishing touches for Minnesota’s 2023 recruiting class. During his Early Signing Day press conference, Fleck also took a shot at Minnesota’s archrival. According to Fleck, Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu...
Stephen A. Smith Believes NFL Coach Will Be Fired
We've already had a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith believes that the Indianapolis Colts will ultimately fire interim head coach Jeff Saturday. The Colts blew a massive lead against the Vikings on Saturday afternoon. “Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
saturdaytradition.com
Jyaire Hill, 4-star B1G target out of Illinois, sets top 5 and commitment date
Jyaire Hill is one of the top players out of Illinois for the class of 2023. On Monday, he cut down his potential list of programs to a top 5 group. Out of the B1G, Hill kept Bret Bielema’s Illinois program and Purdue under new head coach Ryan Walters in his top 5. Kentucky, Missouri and Florida rounded out the rest of the group.
saturdaytradition.com
Kadyn Proctor, 5-star OT out of Iowa, announces signing details for Early Signing Period
Kadyn Proctor, the 5-star offensive tackle from Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa has announced he will be signing with the school of his choice on Wednesday. On Monday evening, Proctor took to Twitter to tweet that he will be signing at 8:45 a.m. CT on Wednesday at Southeast Polk’s auditorium. Proctor, a 6-foot-7 and 330-pound high school senior, is currently committed to playing at Iowa, but also is considering Alabama and Oregon as his top choices.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to horrible Ohio State news
A freshman Ohio State lineman shared tragic and terrible news on Monday. Avery Henry, a Buckeyes offensive lineman, shared horrible news that he was diagnosed with cancer. Henry tweeted the news himself on his account. He said, “This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way. A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer. I will fight this! I have never been a statistic and I never will! I want to thank my brothers and coaches for the endless support!”
saturdaytradition.com
Kris Murray receives injury update, timeline for potential return per coach Fran McCaffery
Kris Murray’s 2022 season is going pretty well outside of a few injury issues. Murray missed the B1G opener against Wisconsin on Dec. 11 with a lower-body injury. Fran McCaffery cleared the air at Tuesday’s presser on when Iowa fans can expect Murray to be back from injury while setting the Iowa star’s status. McCaffery stated that Murray is listed as day-to-day and could potentially make his return on Dec. 29, when the Hawkeyes play Nebraska in Lincoln.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football flips commitment of 2023 LB from B1G school
Michigan football grabbed a commitment from former Nebraska commit Hayden Moore on Monday. Moore broke the news from his Twitter account. Moore is a 3-star LB out of Aurora, Colorado per the 247Sports Composite. Moore decommitted from Matt Rhule and Nebraska on Sunday. Besides the Wolverines and Huskers, Moore also had offers from Iowa and Wisconsin out of the B1G.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman receives Crystal Ball prediction for Pac-12 team
Former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman could be going to the hottest destination as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Coleman received a crystal ball projection to land at Colorado. The Buffaloes have become 1 of college football’s more intriguing programs entering Wednesday’s Early Signing Period following the hiring of Jackson State’s Deion Sanders.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands 3-star lineman for 2023 class
Jason Maciejczak is headed to the FBS level after all. Maciejczak, a 3-star lineman from Pierre (S.D.) announced Monday that he would be committing to Nebraska as a member of the 2023 class. Prior to this week, Maciejczak was expected to head to FCS North Dakota. Listed as a defensive...
saturdaytradition.com
Travis Vokolek pens heartfelt farewell to Nebraska following career with Huskers
Travis Vokolek’s time at Nebraska is up. After beginning his college career for Rutgers in the class of 2017, Vokolek spent his final 3 seasons with the Huskers. In the 2022 season, the tight end developed into a key piece for the passing attack with 20 catches for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had 3 games with at least 3 catches, including 6 catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in a win against Rutgers.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell responds to PJ Fleck's claims of negative recruiting
New Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell is defending himself and his stance on recruiting in response to Minnesota coach PJ Fleck’s comments. Earlier during Wednesday’s Early Signing Period, Fleck stated that Fickell and the Badgers tried to negatively recruit and flip Martin Owusu away from his pledge to the Gophers. A 3-star prospect out of Prior Lake, the Badgers offered Owusu on Dec. 20 despite being committed to Minnesota since June.
saturdaytradition.com
AJ Barner, former Indiana TE, reveals B1G transfer commitment
A.J. Barner will be joining former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle in Ann Arbor it seems. Barner announced his transfer decision on Tuesday from his social media account. Both Tuttle and Barner are both heading to Michigan. Barner played in 22 games as a Hoosier. Barner had 361 yards receiving with 4 touchdowns during his time in Bloomington.
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-Wisconsin S heading to Mountain West program via transfer portal
A former Wisconsin player announced where he’ll be continuing his college career on Monday. It was former Badgers safety Titus Toler. Toler was a former 3-star recruit out of Bellflower, California in the 2019 class per the 247Sports Composite. Toler is going to be a member of the Boise State football team next season.
saturdaytradition.com
Jyaire Hill, 4-star athlete, commits to Michigan despite leaving program out of top 5
Jyaire Hill pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes. Well, except for Michigan that is. Hill committed to the Wolverines Wednesday during the Early Signing Period. The surprise in all this? Michigan wasn’t listed as 1 of his top 5 programs when announced earlier this week. A native of...
John Harbaugh Announces Decision On His Coaching Staff
Amid a groundswell of calls for the Ravens to move on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman, John Harbaugh is standing pat when it comes to his coaching staff. Baltimore scored just three points in Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. And while star quarterback Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a knee injury, many believe there's no excuse for the Ravens not to be performing better offensively.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces starting QB, full depth chart for Music City Bowl appearance
Iowa announces its starting quarterback and the full depth chart, ahead of Music City Bowl. Iowa football will have a new starting quarterback for its bowl game, following Spencer Petras’ injury in the season finale against Nebraska. Backup QB Alex Padilla is also in the transfer portal. On Tuesday,...
