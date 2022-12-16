ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Crews respond to Wheelabrator trash plant fire in Portsmouth

WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
Crews were on the scene of a fire at Wheelabrator trash plant.

UPDATE: Jordan Bridge closes indefinitely after trash plant fire in Portsmouth

At 11:50 a.m., on Friday, Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Service, Chesapeake Fire, and Navy Region Fire responded to the fire in the 3800 block of Elm Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke from the rear of the building, roof area, and the structure that houses the conveyor belt. They say they strategically positioned several aerial ladder trucks and used master streams.

According to officials, an employee at the facility reported that the conveyor belt, which moves the trash, was on fire. All employees were able to exit the building safely.

The fire was under control at 1:47 p.m. Fire crews remained on the scene, searching for hotspots and performing overhauls. There were no juries for any firefighters or civilians.

The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge remains closed at this time and there is still no ETA for reopening.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

