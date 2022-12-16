The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is holding a virtual workshop on Dec. 20, asking members of the public to help it build a safer Hawai‘i. During the workshop, the agency will gather public input for the state’s update to its Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan, which was last published in 2018, is used to guide work in the years ahead to reduce or eliminate the harm caused to Hawai‘i and its communities by flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other hazards.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO