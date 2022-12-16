Read full article on original website
kauainownews.com
Police seek help finding missing Big Island man who is known to visit Kaua‘i
Authorities renew their request for the public’s assistance in locating Gary Silva-Evangelista, who was reported missing. Thirty-one-year-old Silva-Evangelista has not been seen or heard from by his family since 2019. He has been known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas of Hawai‘i Island, as well as the Island of Kaua‘i.
Surf is up: Dangerously large breaking waves of 30 to 40 feet for Kaua’i and Ni’ihau
This story was updated at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20. Officials with the Ocean Safety Bureau advise no swimming at beaches north of Mola‘a Bay, due to hazardous ocean conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for north- and west-facing shores of Kaua’i, Ni’ihau, O’ahu and Moloka’i, and north-facing shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Hawaiʻi Emergency Management holding virtual workshop for hazard mitigation plan
The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is holding a virtual workshop on Dec. 20, asking members of the public to help it build a safer Hawai‘i. During the workshop, the agency will gather public input for the state’s update to its Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan, which was last published in 2018, is used to guide work in the years ahead to reduce or eliminate the harm caused to Hawai‘i and its communities by flooding, hurricanes, wildfires and other hazards.
Gov. Green’s executive budget includes healthcare and homelessness priority items
On Monday, Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, M.D., submitted the Executive Budget for 2023-2025 to the State Legislature and announced the release of nearly $50 million in grants to non-profit communities. The grants-in-aid were previously delayed. Gov. Green worked with the Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Budget and...
Information to know about upcoming 32nd Hawaiʻi State Legislature
As the first session of the 32nd Hawaii State Legislature approaches, here’s what you need to know. The deadlines for the 2023 Regular Session have been established and the legislative calendar has been published. The session begins at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18. Legislators have until Jan. 25 to...
