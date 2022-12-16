Read full article on original website
Thousands of travelers expected to pass through SLC airport this holiday
SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake International Airport is getting ready for some of it’s largest crowds of the year. The airport expects to see over 30-thousand passengers pass through their gates daily and a lot more making connecting flights. The airport asks that people check their...
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
Salt Lake City Mayor orders homeless shelters to open more beds following five deaths
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall signed an executive order Tuesday morning authorizing homeless shelters to open up 95 more beds. The order comes after five unsheltered people died in the past week in freezing temperatures. “It’s a year-round issue. We’re doing a temporary band-aid...
Church announces sites for three previously announced temples
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the locations of three previously announced temples. The locations were announced for the Santiago West Chile Temple, the Cleveland Ohio Temple, and the Austin Texas Temple. Rendering of four new temples.
Salt Lake City scores high in new financial health report
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report ranking financial health rated Salt Lake City highly. A Credit Review report listed Salt Lake City as number two out of the 10 most flourishing U.S. cities. Salt Lake City got a 9.7 overall score in the report. The city shined with...
Air quality along the Wasatch Front is concerning for sensitive groups
SALT LAKE CITY — With the smoggy air looming over the Wasatch Front, certain groups may be at risk for health concerns in Cache, Davis, and Salt Lake counties. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality said the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines sensitive groups as people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, and people with diabetes.
Vigil to honor those lost while experiencing homelessness
SALT LAKE CITY– A candlelight vigil honoring those who died while experiencing homelessness this year will be held at Pioneer Park on Wednesday. According to a press release from the Fourth Street Clinic, at least 152 Utahs have died so far in 2022, exceeding last year’s number. The...
Sevier County Sheriff reports missing woman may be in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person, who may be in Salt Lake County. Kennedie Mykell Neathery is 26 years old and has been missing since the evening of December 20. Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis reports that Neathery’s mother believes her daughter is having a “mental health episode, is very manic.”
Feds say Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws
SALT LAKE CITY — A federal investigation that began in Utah and stretched into other states has found that operators of Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws. The U.S. Department of Labor said in a press release that they found 46-minor aged workers in Utah, California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Washington.
Red Cross Murray blood donation center remains open over holidays
MURRAY, Utah — The Murray location of the American Red Cross will keep its doors open over the holiday to receive blood donations. According to a press release, staff and volunteers will work to keep the blood donation center open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day because, “the need for blood doesn’t stop, not even on Christmas.”
Ogden City being “proactive” in finding housing solutions
OGDEN, Utah — As the housing crisis continues, Ogden is attempting to relieve its current and future residents. The city is proposing a change to the current planning and zoning ordinance to allow for older hotels and motels to be converted into multi-family housing units. Ogden City Council member...
Legal expert weighs in on Crumbl Cookies’ violation of child labor laws
SALT LAKE CITY — A federal investigation announced Tuesday that those who run Crumbl Cookies have violated child labor laws. The Department of Labor fined the company more than $50,000 for allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to work more than they are legally allowed. The Department of Labor found violations at 11 stores, including four in Utah.
Man arrested after reckless drive through downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police say a chain reaction crash on Monday morning began with reckless driving in the downtown area. The 20-year-old male suspect was in a gray car when he ran a red light and drove the wrong direction on a one-way street near 500 South and 200 East, police said.
UPDATE: 14-year-old arrested in connection to Entheos Academy shooting threat
KEARNS, Utah — A 14-year-old male is being charged with making a shooting threat to Entheos Academy. The academy called off Monday classes at both its campuses after school officials learned of a threat made on social media. In a Facebook post made Monday morning, administrators said a parent...
