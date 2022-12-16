Read full article on original website
Beach Beacon
Column: Indian Shores monument goes beyond historical accuracy
The Tocobaga Memorial Plaza dedicated on June 16 in Indian Shores is impressive. I’ve visited this site several times to compare its accuracy to the historical record from archaeology and the Spanish expedition diaries of the 1500s, and I have to say: The creative design team who conceived of the site plan and plaza design are to be congratulated.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Beaches news briefs
The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach recently concluded its 20th annual fundraiser, the Big Game Raffle. On Dec. 11, five winning tickets were drawn. Here are the results:. • Grand Prize winner: Justen Berner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (2 tickets to the Super Bowl in Phoenix, 4 nights lodging and $1000 cash)
Beach Beacon
Red tide lingering; Pass-a-Grille, Fort De Soto beaches faring worst
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 75 samples collected from Southwest Florida as of Dec. 16. That’s up from 69 the previous Friday. Bloom concentrations, or those with more than 100,000 cells per liter of water, were...
Beach Beacon
Happenings: A&E news and events
CLEARWATER — The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus kicked off the holiday season Dec. 4 by performing a blend of holiday classic hits and carols for the Clearwater community. The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus celebrated the season of giving by performing a free Celebrating Together holiday concert at Miracle on Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. As part of their Celebrating Together concert, the chorus performed with invited guests from the Salvation Army Music and Arts Ensembles. Celebrating Together featured an array of holiday carols directed by Marcia P. Hoffman Music Department Chair Yohance Wicks, including an audience sing-along of “Silver Bells,” “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.”
$11.75 million waterfront home in Tampa Bay area is sold
TAMPA, Fla. — An extravagant home in one of the Tampa Bay area's most exclusive communities has sold for $11.75 million after only being listed for 29 days, according to a release from Smith & Associate Real Estate. The home, located on Oceanview Drive in the Tierra Verde Westshore...
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
Beach Beacon
Christy loses Seminole council seat after debilitating illness
SEMINOLE — Tom Christy is no longer a member of the Seminole City Council, though you wouldn’t know that from anything said during the most recent council meeting. His removal was automatic under a city charter provision stipulating that council members forfeit their seats when they fail to make three consecutive regular meetings. Though there was extensive conversation about Christy’s possible removal at two previous council meetings, no council member mentioned the subject on Dec. 13, when they held their final meeting for the calendar year.
Hillsborough County Offices, Facilities, And Services Schedule For The Holidays
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County offices and many public facilities will be closed certain days or have adjusted schedules during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will follow a normal schedule in the unincorporated Hillsborough County Solid Waste
Beach Beacon
Change coming to Madeira Beach commission
MADEIRA BEACH — There will be a change in the composition of the Madeira Beach commission after the election in March. Two incumbents have chosen not to run for reelection: Mayor John Hendricks and Commissioner Dave Hutson from District 4. As Hendricks steps aside after one three-year term, two...
Glass falls from Tampa’s tallest building, closing part of Ashley Drive
Police have shut down the street in front of the Regions Building after one of the tower's windows broke Tuesday morning.
Lakewood’s Isaiah Nixon flips from Florida, signs with UCF
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.- Adding to some of the drama that’s taking place on the early National Signing Day events, a coveted defensive lineman made a decision change. Lakewood defensive end Isaiah Nixon announced via his Twitter account that he would be signing with the University of Central ...
Lakeland Regional Health expanding ER access, ranked 2nd busiest emergency department in nation
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The hospital with the second busiest emergency department in the country is planning a network of free-standing emergency departments to accommodate a growing population. “When you look at the growth in the community, we know that the demand for health care services is also increasing,” said Danielle Drummond, president and CEO […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Update on Howard Frankland, Gateway Expressway
Cranes on barges can be seen as cars zip past the hundreds of workers constructing the new Howard Frankland Bridge that will link Tampa and St. Petersburg. The new $865 million bridge, expected to be completed in late 2025 or early 2026 (weather permitting), will have eight lanes: four will be general use lanes, allowing drivers to travel from Tampa to St. Petersburg, and four will be express lanes with two lanes from the St. Petersburg side toward Tampa and two lanes from the Tampa side toward St. Petersburg.
Beach Beacon
Happening This Weekend
Three ongoing events continue into the upcoming weekend:. “Wonderful Life,” adapted by Helen Murray and Jason Lott, and featuring Matt McGee, Dec. 22-24, at Catherine A. Hickman Theater, Gulfport. Visit tickets.americanstage.org. “The Night Before,” through Dec. 24, at freeFall Theatre, St. Petersburg. Visit freefalltheatre.com. “Plaid Tidings,” through Dec....
thatssotampa.com
Tampa gets its very first “Chipotlane” on Dale Mabry
Meet me in the Chipotlane. That’s right, Tampa has its very first Chipotle Drive-thru restaurant at 8301 N Dale Mabry Hwy. It’s not a traditional drive-thru, of course. There’s no intercom or ordering window. The designated pickup lanes are for folks ordering on the Chipotle app/website. Just place your order online and roll up at the estimated pickup time.
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay's most WTF stories of 2022
It's hard to believe that in the last 12 months, the Tampa Bay area lost a police chief due to a golf cart scandal, Pasco County was under quarantine because of giant African land snails, and the Home Shopping Network debuted a new line of terrifying robot cops in St. Pete. Yes, 2022 was one of the weirdest yet. Here are a few of the more notable moments from our big dumb year.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Shanel Thomas
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Shanel Thomas, a missing/runaway 14-year-old. Thomas is 5’5”, around 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Thomas was last seen on Dec. 16, in the College Hill Dr. area of Hudson. Thomas may be in the Port Richey or Tampa areas. Thomas was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and white Nikes. If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
wild941.com
Tampa Area Residents Who Won $1M Or Better In 2022
This year has been great for people buying lottery tickets! Specifically the scratch off ones, and right here in the Tampa Bay Area. Publix has had many winners, and peoples lives are changing just by playing. I guess I haven’t gotten so lucky yet. I buy tickets almost every week...
Bicyclist seriously injured in crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bicyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday evening in St. Petersburg. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 39th Street North. A 2006 Toyota Solara stopped at the stop sign before turning...
