Rockland Baseball Bat Killer to Be Paroled
ROCKLAND — A man who murdered a man with a baseball bat in Rockland in 1994 will be released on parole, according to a decision from the state parole board earlier this month. Steven James was 17 years old when he and his friends got in a fight with...
NECN
Alleged Boss of Mass. Shoplifting Crime Ring Indicted by Grand Jury
A man accused of running a Massachusetts shoplifting ring of more than 20 people was indicted by a grand jury this week, prosecutors said. John F. Duplease, Jr., a 68-year-old from Lancaster, was indicted by a Worcester County grand jury on charges including organized retail theft enterprise and aggravated organized retail crime, county prosecutors said Wednesday. Penny Williams, a 43-year-old from Fitchburg, was also indicted, on a charge of organized retail crime.
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting
The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues. Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District. Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P....
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
NECN
Man Arrested in Assaults of 3 Women by Back Bay MBTA Station
A man suspected of assaulting three women over two hours at and near the MBTA's Back Bay Station Saturday afternoon has been arrested, Boston police said Wednesday. Wetnsy Louicius, a 22-year-old from Lynn, was arrested on a probation violation charge, police said, and officers were seeking charges of robbery and aggravated assault and battery over the incidents Saturday on Dartmouth Street.
Fitchburg man indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting of Worcester woman
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Fitchburg man was indicted on murder and firearms charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old woman and the non-fatal shooting of another woman in Worcester, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Keith Jones, 32, is accused of killing...
North Shore chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient during appointment
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A North Shore chiropractor turned himself in on an arrest warrant Tuesday after he allegedly indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment, authorities said. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey Street in Swampscott, was arraigned in Peabody District Court...
Woman indicted on manslaughter charges months after crash that claimed life of Randolph officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — A woman was indicted last week on charges she was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when she allegedly caused a crash that claimed the life of an off-duty Randolph police officer earlier this year. A Plymouth County grand jury on Friday returned indictments charging...
NECN
‘I'm Good': Acton Teen Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash Heads Home
A teen who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Acton, Massachusetts, last month left the hospital on Wednesday. Cesar Soto, Jr., 13, was discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in the morning, with family and police escorting him home. Despite having to learn to walk again after the crash...
NECN
Swampscott Chiropractor Charged With Indecently Assaulting Patient
A Swampscott, Massachusetts, chiropractor was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he indecently assaulted a patient during an appointment earlier this month. Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health on Humphrey Street, is charged with indecent assault and battery and assault and battery. He was released following his arraignment in Peabody District Court on personal recognizance bail and ordered to stay way from the victim and not to practice chiropractic medicine.
NECN
Man Charged in 1994 Attleboro Rape Held Without Bail
A 48-year-old man accused in a violent 1994 rape case out of Attleboro, Massachusetts, was ordered held without bail Monday following an appearance in Fall River Superior Court, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office announced. This is the latest cold case rape arrest Bristol County prosecutors have announced, as authorities...
NECN
Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified
A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday. Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11. It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment...
NECN
New Details on Man in Chainsaw Police HQ Break-in, Standoff in Cohasset
A Massachusetts man accused of attempting to break into a local police station, sparking an hourslong standoff in which he allegedly dangled his children from a window, faced a judge on Monday. Brien Buckley, 35, of Cohasset, faces charges including assault, resisting arrest, property damage and child endangerment. He is...
communityadvocate.com
Man charged with enticing 13-year-old girl in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – A man was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 17, on charges he tried to entice a 13-year-old girl for sex. According to information provided by the Marlborough Police Department, at around 2 p.m., officers went to Marlborough High School after receiving information that an older man would be meeting with a 13-year-old girl named “Summer.”
southarkansassun.com
Fugitive Arrested 31 Years After Homicide in Massachusetts
Fugitive Mario Garcia was recently arrested in connection with the homicide of a man from Massachusetts back in 1991. Garcia was arrested in December at a shrimp farm he manages in Central America, says True Crime Daily. On November 16, 1991, Ismael Recinos-Garcia was stabbed to death during a fight...
Kaliegh Davidson accused of driving 100 mph on drugs in crash that killed Randolph police officer
A Rockland woman accused of driving more than 100 mph while under the influence of drugs and alcohol before causing a fatal crash that killed a Randolph Police Officer was indicted in Plymouth Superior Court last week. Kaliegh Davidson, 35, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury on charges...
NECN
Man Shot and Killed in Providence
A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday night. The man was shot multiple times on Waverly Street around 8 p.m., police told WJAR. It was the ninth homicide in the city this year. No arrests have been made. Police said they are searching...
DA: Drunken driver fell asleep in car on ramp to I-93 in Boston, caused traffic jam
BOSTON — A drunken man who fell asleep in his car on a ramp that carries traffic onto Interstate 93 in Boston was arrested after police woke him up and found marijuana and a loaded firearm in his vehicle, authorities said. James Charles Knight, 45, of Cambridge, was arraigned...
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
Officials investigating deadly crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A person has died as a result of a rollover crash in West Bridgewater. The crash happened on Route 24 southbound, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Monday. When rescue crews arrived on scene they found two people trapped in the vehicle, both were unresponsive according the Massachusetts State Police.
