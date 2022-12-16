ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Harry & Meghan Are ‘Open’ to Having a 3rd Baby—They Want Archie & Lili to Have ‘Another Sibling’

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 5 days ago

They may be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the rest of the world, but for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids , they’re just mom and dad.

Harry and Meghan share two kids. They welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019, followed by their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor , in 2021. “It’s magic,” Meghan told reporters in 2019 after Archie’s birth. “It’s pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.” Harry added, “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Buy: ‘Spare’ by Prince Harry $23.12

Harry also explained what he’d learned since becoming a parent at the National Youth Mentoring Summit in 2019. “I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model,” he said. “The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realize that someone looks up to them that—for that person—you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps.”

In an interview with Vogue in 2021, Harry confirmed that he wanted a “maximum” of two children. “Two, maximum!” he said. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.” A source told Closer in October 2022, however, that Harry and Meghan were considering having a third child and “expanding their family. “They’re both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, and for Archie and Lili to have another sibling,” the insider said. “It’s a dream come true to be a family of four, but adding one more to the mix would be even more wonderful.” The source continued, “Meghan’s healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad, their marriage just keeps on getting stronger and they’ve taken to parenthood like ducks to water.”

So how old are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children now? Read on for what we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids and how they’re making their own royal traditions.

Who are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids?

Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids below and see how old their children are now.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Birthday: May 6, 2019

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eldest child and only son. He is the grandson of King Charles III and is sixth in the line of succession for the British throne. He was born on 5:26 BST on May 6, 2019, at Portland Hospital in London, England. Unlike his father, Prince Harry, his uncle, Prince William, and his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Archie was not born at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital and there was no immediate photocall on the hospital steps. Instead, there was a photocall two days later at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle. Archie has dual citizenship of the United Kingdom and the United States. Archie moved from London to North America in early 2020 after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family. He currently lives with his family in Montecito, California.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan revealed that other British royal family members had “concerns” over “how dark” his skin would be. “All around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations as how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said, adding that she didn’t hear the concerns herself but from Harry. “That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him,” she said. Though Harry and Meghan didn’t reveal the identity of the royal who had the concerns, Christopher Andersen’s book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, reported that it was Charles who made the comment. “I wonder what the children will look like?” Charles asked his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, after Harry and Meghan’s engagement, according to the book, which also reported that Camilla was “taken aback somewhat by the question” and added that Archie would be “absolutely gorgeous.” The book reported that Charles then lowered his voice and asked, “I mean, what do you suppose their children’s complexion might be?”

“On the morning that Meghan and Harry’s engagement was announced, in a very kind of benign way, Prince Charles started to muse on what their future grandchildren might look like,” Andersen said in an interview on the Today show in 2021. “I mean, here’s this beautiful biracial American woman and the world’s most famous redhead. I’m a grandfather, of course, we all do this, speculate on it. But it was turned into something very toxic, it was weaponized by the ‘Men in Gray’ who run the palace organization. Unfortunately, by the time it got to Harry, that’s the way he took it.”

Archie was christened at a private chapel in Windsor Castle on July 6, 2019. In a break from royal tradition, Archie’s parents did not make the identities of his godparents public. It was later reported tha Archie had three godparents: Charlie van Straubenzee, Tiggy Pettifer and Mark Dyer. In her interview with Harry and Oprah in 2021, Meghan revealed that she learned while she was pregnant with Archie that he would not have a prince title and would not have security. “If you’re saying without a title is what’s going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of click-bait and tabloid fodder,” Markle said. “You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.” She continued, “The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family, not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be … the other piece of that conversation is there is a convention. … When you’re the grandchild of the monarch, so when Harry’s dad becomes king, automatically, Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess.”

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Birthday: June 4, 2021

Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s youngest child and only daughter. She is the granddaughter of King Charles III and is seventh in the line of succession for the British throne. She was born at 11:40 PDT on June 4, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Unlike her father, Prince Harry, her uncle, Prince William, and her cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Lillibet was not born at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital and there was no photocall on the hospital steps, as she was born in America. Lillibet has dual citizenship of the United Kingdom and the United States. He currently lives with her family in Montecito, California.

In a statement at the time of Lillibet’s birth, Harry and Meghan explained that Lillibet’s full name, Lillibet Diana, was inspired by her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her grandmother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement read. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

In their 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan , director Tyler Perry, who rented his home in Los Angeles to Harry and Meghan when they first moved to North America, revealed that he was Lilibet’s godparent. “I go, ‘OK, what’s going on?’ They said, ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I go, ‘Whoa.’ I had to take a minute to take that in,” he said. “And I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.'” He continued, “I called them back and go, ‘Uh, hold on a second, does this mean we gotta go over [to the U.K.] and do all of that in church with [the royal family] and figure all that out? ‘Cause I don’t wanna do that. Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here [in the U.S.] and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that’s OK.'”

In the docuseries, Harry also revealed that, while Archie reminds him of Meghan, Lillibet reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana. “I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie, and I see a lot of my mum in Lili,” he said. “She’s very Spencer-like. She’s got the same blue eyes … sort of like a golden reddish hair.” He also explained why Archie reminds him of Meghan. “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her,” he said.

Spare by Prince Harry

Buy: ‘Spare’ by Prince Harry $23.12

For more about Prince Harry, read his upcoming memoir, Spare . Told for the first time in his own words, the book takes readers through the Duke of Sussex’s life with the British royal family, from the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997 to how the moment led to his decision decades later to move to America with his wife, Meghan Markle, and leave Buckingham Palace for good in 2020. “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” the publisher’s description reads.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6zwm_0jlBi7IS00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 44

Mardi Gras
5d ago

Really when they condemned Care and William for having a third???? They went on record saying that family should limit themselves to only 2 children. That the world's population was leading to overcrowding, food shortages etc. Now they want baby #3. Guess they found another surrogate or one of the others needs money.

Reply(7)
35
Thomp Tiger
5d ago

You realize this story is for click and bait 😒. The same story is out there for William and Kate having their 4th. I will believe both couples are having another baby when I see it.

Reply
11
sara
5d ago

I thought they said they were only going to have two because of the environment. 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮. Shut up who cares

Reply
27
Related
StyleCaster

Harry & Meghan Just Shared Their 2022 Christmas Card & It Has a Photo Taken a Week Ago—See All the Royal Portraits

For decades, the royal Christmas card has been a holiday tradition in the British royal family. The cards, which date back before Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood, have been around for more than 100 years, and as the royal family grows (2019 welcomed baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor), their Christmas notes only become more and more festive. It’s reported that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip send 750 to 800 Christmas cards each year. Philip also reportedly sends another 200 cards to various organizations the royal family is close to. And don’t expect each card to have a generic message either. According to...
StyleCaster

Prince Harry’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He & Meghan Made For Their Netflix Doc—It’s in the 9 Figures

For years, royal followers have been fascinated with Prince Harry’s net worth. The fascination grew even more after the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to take a step back from the British royal family to move from London to North America in January 2020. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” Meghan and Harry wrote on their Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Charles Thinks Harry & Meghan’s Doc Is a ‘Money Grab’—He’s At the ‘Point of No Return’ With Their ‘Lies’

A stop to it. King Charles’ response to Harry and Meghan’s documentary is anything but supportive. The newly-crowned King is trying to stop the Sussexes from saying anything bad about the British monarchy. In the trailer of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, aptly named Harry & Meghan, the two talk about the royal family hierarchy and the troubles they faced during their marriage with tabloids, rumors and with their own family members. “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Harry said in a voiceover. “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s...
Elle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Release Sweet New Videos of Archie and Lili in Docuseries' Second Trailer

Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Harry & Meghan - Official Trailer (Netflix) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren't just giving the public their honest account of how the royal family didn't protect them when they were working for the palace; they're also showing a very intimate look at the post-royal life they've built for themselves in Montecito, California. While Harry and Meghan have hardly ever shared photos of their children publicly, in the trailer for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan's second half, their 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lili appear regularly in clips and photos. It's worth noting that Meghan and Harry have largely hidden their kids' faces in the past, choosing to share footage of them shot from behind or from afar.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Glamour

Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Getting a New Title That’s a ‘Fitting’ Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as Gan-Gan. Royals watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
People

Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Doria Being Called the N-Word and Being Mistaken for Her Nanny

Prince Harry said that the "race element" separated the scrutiny Meghan Markle faced when news of their relationship broke as compared to that of the women who married into the royal family before her Meghan Markle is reflecting on the racism she witnessed her mother face. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about what it was like to grow up as a young biracial woman and the racist remarks towards her mother Doria Ragland in Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. The second episode featured a sit-down...
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

73K+
Followers
5K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy