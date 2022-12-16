Harry & Meghan Are ‘Open’ to Having a 3rd Baby—They Want Archie & Lili to Have ‘Another Sibling’

They may be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the rest of the world, but for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids , they’re just mom and dad.

Harry and Meghan share two kids. They welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019, followed by their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor , in 2021. “It’s magic,” Meghan told reporters in 2019 after Archie’s birth. “It’s pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.” Harry added, “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Harry also explained what he’d learned since becoming a parent at the National Youth Mentoring Summit in 2019. “I’m struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model,” he said. “The person who may be sitting here today that doesn’t realize that someone looks up to them that—for that person—you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it’s the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps.”

In an interview with Vogue in 2021, Harry confirmed that he wanted a “maximum” of two children. “Two, maximum!” he said. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.” A source told Closer in October 2022, however, that Harry and Meghan were considering having a third child and “expanding their family. “They’re both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, and for Archie and Lili to have another sibling,” the insider said. “It’s a dream come true to be a family of four, but adding one more to the mix would be even more wonderful.” The source continued, “Meghan’s healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad, their marriage just keeps on getting stronger and they’ve taken to parenthood like ducks to water.”

So how old are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children now? Read on for what we know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids and how they’re making their own royal traditions.

Who are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids?

Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids below and see how old their children are now.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Birthday: May 6, 2019

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eldest child and only son. He is the grandson of King Charles III and is sixth in the line of succession for the British throne. He was born on 5:26 BST on May 6, 2019, at Portland Hospital in London, England. Unlike his father, Prince Harry, his uncle, Prince William, and his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Archie was not born at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital and there was no immediate photocall on the hospital steps. Instead, there was a photocall two days later at St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle. Archie has dual citizenship of the United Kingdom and the United States. Archie moved from London to North America in early 2020 after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family. He currently lives with his family in Montecito, California.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan revealed that other British royal family members had “concerns” over “how dark” his skin would be. “All around this same time, we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and also concerns and conversations as how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said, adding that she didn’t hear the concerns herself but from Harry. “That was relayed to me from Harry from conversations that family had with him,” she said. Though Harry and Meghan didn’t reveal the identity of the royal who had the concerns, Christopher Andersen’s book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, reported that it was Charles who made the comment. “I wonder what the children will look like?” Charles asked his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, after Harry and Meghan’s engagement, according to the book, which also reported that Camilla was “taken aback somewhat by the question” and added that Archie would be “absolutely gorgeous.” The book reported that Charles then lowered his voice and asked, “I mean, what do you suppose their children’s complexion might be?”

“On the morning that Meghan and Harry’s engagement was announced, in a very kind of benign way, Prince Charles started to muse on what their future grandchildren might look like,” Andersen said in an interview on the Today show in 2021. “I mean, here’s this beautiful biracial American woman and the world’s most famous redhead. I’m a grandfather, of course, we all do this, speculate on it. But it was turned into something very toxic, it was weaponized by the ‘Men in Gray’ who run the palace organization. Unfortunately, by the time it got to Harry, that’s the way he took it.”

Archie was christened at a private chapel in Windsor Castle on July 6, 2019. In a break from royal tradition, Archie’s parents did not make the identities of his godparents public. It was later reported tha Archie had three godparents: Charlie van Straubenzee, Tiggy Pettifer and Mark Dyer. In her interview with Harry and Oprah in 2021, Meghan revealed that she learned while she was pregnant with Archie that he would not have a prince title and would not have security. “If you’re saying without a title is what’s going to affect their protection, we haven’t created this monster machine around us in terms of click-bait and tabloid fodder,” Markle said. “You’ve allowed that to happen, which means our son needs to be safe.” She continued, “The idea of our son not being safe, and also the idea of the first member of color in this family, not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be … the other piece of that conversation is there is a convention. … When you’re the grandchild of the monarch, so when Harry’s dad becomes king, automatically, Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess.”

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Birthday: June 4, 2021

Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s youngest child and only daughter. She is the granddaughter of King Charles III and is seventh in the line of succession for the British throne. She was born at 11:40 PDT on June 4, 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. Unlike her father, Prince Harry, her uncle, Prince William, and her cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, Lillibet was not born at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital and there was no photocall on the hospital steps, as she was born in America. Lillibet has dual citizenship of the United Kingdom and the United States. He currently lives with her family in Montecito, California.

In a statement at the time of Lillibet’s birth, Harry and Meghan explained that Lillibet’s full name, Lillibet Diana, was inspired by her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her grandmother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement read. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

In their 2022 docuseries, Harry & Meghan , director Tyler Perry, who rented his home in Los Angeles to Harry and Meghan when they first moved to North America, revealed that he was Lilibet’s godparent. “I go, ‘OK, what’s going on?’ They said, ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s godfather.’ I go, ‘Whoa.’ I had to take a minute to take that in,” he said. “And I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.'” He continued, “I called them back and go, ‘Uh, hold on a second, does this mean we gotta go over [to the U.K.] and do all of that in church with [the royal family] and figure all that out? ‘Cause I don’t wanna do that. Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here [in the U.S.] and let that be that, and if you have to do it there, then that’s OK.'”

In the docuseries, Harry also revealed that, while Archie reminds him of Meghan, Lillibet reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana. “I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie, and I see a lot of my mum in Lili,” he said. “She’s very Spencer-like. She’s got the same blue eyes … sort of like a golden reddish hair.” He also explained why Archie reminds him of Meghan. “She has the same compassion, the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her,” he said.

