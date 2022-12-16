Read full article on original website
Related
KUOW
Joe Kent concedes, but is 'not done yet'
Six weeks after the November election, Joe Kent announced that he has conceded the election for Washington's 3rd Congressional District. He called his opponent, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, Wednesday morning to make it official. "While I’m disappointed that we did not prevail, our campaign and our supporters have a lot...
KUOW
Aiming for gun safety in Washington: Today So Far
As officials in Washington state are look ahead to the next legislative session, a handful of gun safety proposals are being prepared for consideration, including an assault weapons ban. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 20, 2022. Here come the gun control efforts ......
KUOW
Lighting the way for 150 years: Yaquina Head Lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
KUOW
Food bank visits dropped early this year, then shot up, depleting inventories
This time of year, a lot of us are thinking about giving and helping others. And when it comes to food insecurity in the Northwest, many people are struggling. Statistics are hard to pin down, but somewhere between 1-in-6 and 1-in-4 people in Western Washington have had to rely on a food bank this year.
KUOW
For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline
Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
Comments / 0