Washington State

KUOW

Joe Kent concedes, but is 'not done yet'

Six weeks after the November election, Joe Kent announced that he has conceded the election for Washington's 3rd Congressional District. He called his opponent, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, Wednesday morning to make it official. "While I’m disappointed that we did not prevail, our campaign and our supporters have a lot...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

Aiming for gun safety in Washington: Today So Far

As officials in Washington state are look ahead to the next legislative session, a handful of gun safety proposals are being prepared for consideration, including an assault weapons ban. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 20, 2022. Here come the gun control efforts ......
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline

Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
EVERETT, WA

