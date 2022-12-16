ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America

By Sarah Tate
WDCG G105
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A new report ranking the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. shows that people are flocking to North Carolina.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community survey, 24/7 Wall St compiled a list of the 20 metropolitan areas with the fastest-growing population in the country. From cities in the midwest to small Texas towns havens waiting to show off their southern hospitality, the report is filled with surprises. According to the site:

"Among the reasons why these cities are growing are booming local economies, lower cost of living, desirable places to retire , the vibrancy of the college-town experience, and warmer weather."

So which North Carolina cities are considered to be some of the fastest-growing cities in the country?

  • No. 3: Fayetteville
  • No. 13: Durham-Chapel Hill

Ranking in the Top 3 overall, Fayetteville is the fastest-growing city in North Carolina and one of the fastest-growing in America. From 2016 to 2021, the population of Fayetteville's metropolitan area grew 37.9% from 380,389 to 524,588. The unemployment rate also dropped from 6.3% in 2016 to 5.5% in 2021.

Coming in at No. 13, Durham-Chapel Hill's metro population grew 16.9% from 559,535 to 654,012. The town also had a 8.8% employment growth after the unemployment rate dropped from 4.4% to 3.1%.

Here are the Top 10 fastest-growing cities in America, according to the report:

  1. Jackson, Tennessee
  2. Manhattan, Kansas
  3. Fayetteville, North Carolina
  4. Longview, Texas
  5. Ames, Iowa
  6. Sumter, South Carolina
  7. Morristown, Tennessee
  8. Wausau-Weston, Wisconsin
  9. Gainesville, Florida
  10. Columbia, Missouri

Check out 24/7 Wall St to see the complete list of the country's fastest-growing cities.

