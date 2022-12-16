UPDATE (3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): A man shot and killed his stepfather before turning the gun on himself in the Ranger area on Tuesday evening. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Michael Bennett got into an argument with his stepfather, Justin Chafin, and then shot Chafin several times with an AR-15. He […]

RANGER, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO