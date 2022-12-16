Read full article on original website
WOWK
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
KRT bus, Nitro Police cruiser involved in crash in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A KRT bus and a City of Nitro police cruiser were involved in a crash in Charleston on Tuesday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the accident happened at the intersection of Brooks St. and Washington St. East at around 12:20 p.m. No injuries or road closures were reported. 13 News has a crew […]
Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police say interdiction unit makes 62 drug arrests in Kanawha, Cabell counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a special interdiction unit during a several day period made 62 drug arrests in Kanawha and Cabell counties, seizing illegal narcotics valued at more than $175,000. State Police said in a news release Wednesday the unit - from Dec. 5...
wchsnetwork.com
Arrests made in Cross Lanes robbery, shooting
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
Ohio police arrest West Virginia man holding gun to his head on panic, menacing charges
Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others. Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, […]
wchstv.com
Former Gallia County 911 dispatcher charged in connection with multiple forest fire arsons
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Federal court documents said a man who was working as a Gallia County 911 dispatcher and was an administrator at a volunteer fire department has been charged after being accused of setting about two dozen forest fires. James A. Bartels, 50, admitted to lighting...
1 injured, 2 in custody in Kanawha County shooting that led to police pursuit in West Virginia
UPDATE: (11:45 a.m. Dec. 19, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details in a shooting this morning that led to a police chase through parts of Kanawha County. The sheriff’s office says Richard Dangott, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan Cochran, 31, of Charleston have been charged with 1st Degree Robbery and […]
West Virginia man arrested for making alleged pipe bomb at work
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing charges of terroristic threats in Cabell County. According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Timothy Ahler, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, for allegedly building a suspected pipe bomb at work to “give” his supervisor. The complaint states […]
Metro News
Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects
CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
WSAZ
Crash temporarily closes Kanawha County roadway
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue was temporarily closed Monday evening in the Marmet area after a crash that ended with the vehicle on fire, Metro 911 dispatchers said. The accident was reported after 5:30 p.m. near the Todd Judy Ford dealership. A person was able to get out...
WSAZ
Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County
Herd fans took in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on the video board ahead of the basketball team's home game. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl. Updated: 4 hours ago. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl.
Man kills stepfather and then himself in Lincoln County, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): A man shot and killed his stepfather before turning the gun on himself in the Ranger area on Tuesday evening. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that Michael Bennett got into an argument with his stepfather, Justin Chafin, and then shot Chafin several times with an AR-15. He […]
Missing Huntington teen found safe
UPDATE (9:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): Huntington Police say that Jazmine Cochran has been found safe. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. […]
wchstv.com
Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
Brush fire on Lens Creek Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say there is a small brush fire on Lens Creek Road in the Marmet area of West Virginia. The call came in around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday with reports of a hillside fire and burning pallets in the roadway. Dispatchers say there was a person at […]
7-year-old was one of 2 killed in Mingo County crash
UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.): Authorities in Mingo County say that a seven-year-old girl was one of the people who died in an accident Monday along Route 49 in the Thacker area. Dustin Crabtree also died in the accident. Deputies say Crabtree was from McCarr, Kentucky. He was driving in a car alone […]
wymt.com
Two dead in Mingo County crash
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-car crash on state Route 49, Mingo County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near Thacker. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
WSAZ
Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
