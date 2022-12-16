ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

WOWK

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning. The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Troopers seek suspect in West Virginia trail cam thefts

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Troopers are hoping the public may recognize the man caught on camera after a series of trail cam thefts in Wayne County. Authorities say the latest theft happened Monday in Kiahsville. According to WVSP, people in the area have caught the suspect on camera stealing the cameras […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Arrests made in Cross Lanes robbery, shooting

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County authorities say two men robbed and shot a man Monday morning and then led police on a pursuit that included the suspects going the wrong way on busy Interstate 64 before they were tracked down in South Charleston. Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Chief...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio police arrest West Virginia man holding gun to his head on panic, menacing charges

Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others. Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for making alleged pipe bomb at work

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing charges of terroristic threats in Cabell County. According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Timothy Ahler, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, for allegedly building a suspected pipe bomb at work to “give” his supervisor. The complaint states […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha deputies apprehend shooting suspects

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies took a pair of shooting suspects into custody late Monday morning in connection with an earlier shooting in the Cross Lanes area. According to authorities, a man was shot in the back at around 10:35 a.m. A bullet through the back window...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash temporarily closes Kanawha County roadway

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue was temporarily closed Monday evening in the Marmet area after a crash that ended with the vehicle on fire, Metro 911 dispatchers said. The accident was reported after 5:30 p.m. near the Todd Judy Ford dealership. A person was able to get out...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Former school counselor sentenced in Kanawha County

Herd fans took in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on the video board ahead of the basketball team's home game. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Man sentenced to prison for Huntington bar shooting. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl. Updated: 4 hours ago. Herd captures Myrtle Beach Bowl.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing Huntington teen found safe

UPDATE (9:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21): Huntington Police say that Jazmine Cochran has been found safe. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing, runaway teenager. According to the HPD, Jazmine Skylar Cochran, 17, was last in contact with her family on Nov. 30, 2022. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two suspects in custody after Cross Lanes shooting, pursuit

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:16 p.m. 12/19/22. Kanawha County’s chief deputy released the names of two suspects who were arrested after a shooting and a pursuit and the name of the man who was wounded in the incident. Richard Dangoot, 29, of Ravenswood and Jonathan “Baby...
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

7-year-old was one of 2 killed in Mingo County crash

UPDATE (Dec. 20, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.): Authorities in Mingo County say that a seven-year-old girl was one of the people who died in an accident Monday along Route 49 in the Thacker area. Dustin Crabtree also died in the accident. Deputies say Crabtree was from McCarr, Kentucky.  He was driving in a car alone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Two dead in Mingo County crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people died Monday afternoon in a two-car crash on state Route 49, Mingo County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported around 2 p.m. near Thacker. Additional details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Name released following accident that killed man, 7-year-old

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified one victim involved in a fatal accident near Thacker Monday afternoon. The accident that happened along State Route 49 around 1:30 p.m. is being described by deputies as a side swipe investigation. According to Chief Deputy...
MINGO COUNTY, WV

