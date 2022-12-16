ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, LA

One arrested in deadly drunk driving crash in Gretna

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Erise_0jlBhdE800

Louisiana State Police say a drunk driver killed a 67-year-old woman on the Westbank Expressway Thursday night.

"Just before midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 90B upper level near Lafayette Street in Gretna," said Trooper Kate Stegall with Louisiana State Police. "This crash ultimately claimed the life of 67-year-old Tricia Cook of Gretna. "

Troopers say 40-year-old Gerald McKnight rear-ended the car Cook was traveling in.

"Cook, who was unrestrained in the rear seat of the Ford, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene," said Stegall "The driver of the Ford was properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. McKnight was also properly restrained and uninjured in the crash."

Noticing signs of impairment on the part of McKnight, troopers got a breath sample and arrested him, said Stegall.

Charges include vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, and reckless operation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Louisiana State Police investigating two fatal crashes in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police is investigating two separate vehicle crashes that left two people dead on Sunday. Troopers say the first crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on LA 46 near Gallo Drive in Chalmette. Investigators said 55-year-old Michael Charles Scott of Meraux was riding his bicycle east on the right shoulder of LA 46 near Gallo Drive, and a Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling east on LA 46 behind Scott.
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WWL

Woman shot while driving on I-10 in New Orleans; second shooting in a week

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot while driving on the Interstate near Louisa the New Orleans Police Department reports. According to an initial police report, a woman was driving on I-10 East when a vehicle swerved around her and the occupant inside began firing shots at her. Police say the woman was struck once by the gunfire and was taken to the local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening

New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot in Ninth Ward, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Initial police reports say it happened at around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Forstall and Law streets. Police say an adult male with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

State Police: Pedestrian killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

KENTWOOD - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on LA Hwy 10 near North Jackson Road in Tangipahoa Parish, shortly after 6:00 p.m. Friday night. State Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of 24-year-old Timothy Warden Jr. of Loranger. According to their initial investigation, authorities...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man pulls gun in Bullard Avenue Walmart

Shoppers and employees at the Walmart in New Orleans East were forced to flee the store after a man pulled a gun during a fight. One witness who called WWL after the incident happened says she’s still shaken by what she saw.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation

Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy