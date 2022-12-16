One arrested in deadly drunk driving crash in Gretna

Louisiana State Police say a drunk driver killed a 67-year-old woman on the Westbank Expressway Thursday night.

"Just before midnight, Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 90B upper level near Lafayette Street in Gretna," said Trooper Kate Stegall with Louisiana State Police. "This crash ultimately claimed the life of 67-year-old Tricia Cook of Gretna. "

Troopers say 40-year-old Gerald McKnight rear-ended the car Cook was traveling in.

"Cook, who was unrestrained in the rear seat of the Ford, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene," said Stegall "The driver of the Ford was properly restrained, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. McKnight was also properly restrained and uninjured in the crash."

Noticing signs of impairment on the part of McKnight, troopers got a breath sample and arrested him, said Stegall.

Charges include vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated, and reckless operation.